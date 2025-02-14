Joshua Baraka honoured for Trace Awards nomination in exclusive celebration

February 26 promises to be a defining moment for Ugandan music as Joshua Baraka represents the country at the highly anticipated Trace Awards & Summit 2025 in Zanzibar.

In recognition of his nomination, Johnnie Walker, a brand synonymous with celebration, hosted an exclusive event on Thursday night to honour the rising star.

The celebration, part of the Trace Awards City Tour, saw Uganda’s entertainment elite gather for an unforgettable evening. Airtel Uganda joined Johnnie Walker in toasting Baraka’s success, reflecting on his impressive journey that has seen him dominate airwaves and expand his influence across the continent.

As the official host, Johnnie Walker delivered a premium experience. Guests indulged in expertly crafted whisky cocktails, from the bold Ruby Walker—a blend of Johnnie Walker Black Label, citrus juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup, and berry purée—to classic highballs, each drink complementing the night’s vibrant atmosphere.

Beyond the celebrations, the evening ignited thought-provoking conversations about Uganda’s music industry and the rising influence of African sounds on the global stage. A dynamic panel discussion explored the significance of international platforms like the Trace Music Awards and the role of corporate brands in championing African creatives.

Speaking at the event, Uganda Breweries Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo, reaffirmed Johnnie Walker’s commitment to supporting African talent.

“Africa’s creative industry is rich with talent, yet many artistes struggle to break into global markets. At Johnnie Walker, we believe in progress and the power of pushing boundaries. By supporting platforms like the Trace Music Awards, we are not only giving African voices the international recognition they deserve but also reinforcing our Keep Walking mantra, championing those who dare to dream and forge new paths,” Kilonzo said.

He further lauded Joshua Baraka’s nomination, describing it as a proud moment for Uganda.

“It reflects the incredible talent we have in our country and proves that Ugandan music is gaining recognition internationally. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see more Ugandan artistes keep walking towards global appreciation,” he added.

Taking to the stage, an emotional Joshua Baraka reflected on his journey and the significance of this nomination.

“This has been a journey of faith and hard work. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m grateful for my team and everyone that has supported me along the way. This nomination isn’t just for me—it’s for Uganda, for every artiste pushing to be heard on the global stage,” he said.

Industry experts also weighed in on the evolution of African music, highlighting how the Trace Music Awards is reshaping narratives and giving artistes the global recognition they deserve.

Joshua Baraka is nominated in the Best Eastern African Artist category, competing against renowned acts like Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, and Bien. Ugandans can show their support by voting at www.traceawards.plus, helping bring the award home!