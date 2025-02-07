Frank Gashumba's heartfelt birthday message to Sheilah

Businessman Frank Gashumba took to X to wish his daughter, Sheilah Gashumba, a happy birthday.

" Happy birthday Billionaire @SheilahGashumba. Since you were little I've told you to shoot for stars. Now that you're older, I say go even further and shoot for another galaxy. I admire the strong, hardworking, independent woman you've become," he posted.

"May all your wishes come true today and every day ."

Who is Sheilah Gashumba?

A celebrated media personality, Sheilah Gashumba was born at Nsambya Hospital to parents Frank Gashumba and Christine Tina Mukuza.

She began her education at Little Angels Nursery School before joining Taibah International School, where she studied from Primary 2 to Primary 6. It was at Taibah that a teacher encouraged her to participate in emceeing, public speaking, and other activities that nurtured her passion for media.

Her father, determined for her to excel in her Primary Leaving Examinations (P.7), transferred her to City Parents’ School for her final primary year.

For her secondary education, Sheilah attended several prestigious institutions, including Mt. St. Mary's Namagunga, Makerere College School, Taibah College, Kabojja International School, and Galaxy International School.

She made her television debut at just eight years old on WBS TV. However, she later took a break from TV as her father was uncertain about her pursuing a career in the industry.

On her Sweet 16 birthday, the producers of T-Nation, an NTV show, attended her party, and she landed an opportunity to join the programme. She later transitioned to NTV The Beat, marking the start of a successful media career.

Sheilah Gashumba has since worked with various media companies, including NRG Radio, Next Media, and South Africa’s Honey TV.