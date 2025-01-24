Deputy Speaker Tayebwa dispels allegations of affair with Sheilah Gashumba

Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament has commented on recent social media rumours that he was having an affair.

TikToker Ssenga Acid started the rumour, claiming that the Deputy Speaker was romantically involved with socialite Sheilah Gashumba.

In a viral video, the TikToker stated, “The word that just entered my ears by accident is that Sheilah Gashumba has decided to be part of the beautiful family of Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.”

Tayebwa Breaks Silence in Parliament

During a parliamentary session yesterday, Tayebwa addressed the rumours head-on, expressing shock at the false claims circulating online.

He revealed that his wife, Anita Tayebwa Rukundo was the first to bring the video to his attention.

“I just woke up and saw some lady running a video on me, saying that I was sleeping with some celebrity woman in town. And she appeared serious, breaking the news,” Tayebwa told Parliament.

'People Are Desperate for Content' – Tayebwa

Tayebwa criticised the growing trend of misinformation on TikTok, stating that some users fabricate sensational stories for engagement and financial gain.

He pointed out that Ssenga Acid, who made the claims, is currently living in Canada and uses social media to spread falsehoods while safely abroad.

“She is in Canada on TikTok, talking authoritatively about someone whose number I don’t have. Someone I have never spoken to,” Tayebwa said.

The Speaker on noted that TikTok’s monetisation system encourages content creators to generate views at any cost, even if it means spreading malicious lies.