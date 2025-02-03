Pulse logo
Album with Ugandan songwriters wins Grammy

03 February 2025 at 8:30
Zigi Nana and Rulz
Matt B’s album Alkebulan II, featuring songs written by Ugandans Rulz and Zigi Nana, clinched the Best Global Music Album award at the 2025 Grammys.

The album, which includes collaborations with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, triumphed over strong contenders, including Ciro Hurtado’s Paisajes, Rema’s HEIS, Antonio Rey’s Historias De Un Flamenco, and Tems’ Born in the Wild.

Eddy Kenzo and Matt B

Sharing his excitement on X, Rulz wrote: "GRAMMY WINNING SONGWRITER #GRAMMYs Allah is so good to me!!!!!"

Notably, in 2023, Eddy Kenzo received a nomination alongside Matt B for their song Gimme Love in the Best Global Music Performance category. However, they lost to South African artists Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode.

