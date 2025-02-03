Album with Ugandan songwriters wins Grammy

Matt B’s album Alkebulan II, featuring songs written by Ugandans Rulz and Zigi Nana, clinched the Best Global Music Album award at the 2025 Grammys.

The album, which includes collaborations with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, triumphed over strong contenders, including Ciro Hurtado’s Paisajes, Rema’s HEIS, Antonio Rey’s Historias De Un Flamenco, and Tems’ Born in the Wild.

Sharing his excitement on X, Rulz wrote: "GRAMMY WINNING SONGWRITER #GRAMMYs Allah is so good to me!!!!!"