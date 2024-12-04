How to reverse Airtel money sent to wrong account on Airtel, MTN

Occasionally, you might send money and forget to double-check the recipient's name, resulting in the funds ending up in the wrong account.

Telecom companies have introduced methods to reverse such transactions.

With Airtel Uganda, if you accidentally send money to the wrong Airtel number, you can easily reverse it back to your Airtel Money account by following these steps:

How to reverse Airtel money

1. Dial *185#.

2. Choose option 10 (Self Help).

3. Select option 8 (My Transaction Reversals).

4. Select option 1 (Initiate Transaction Reversal).

5. Select the transaction you want to reverse and enter your PIN to confirm.

How to reverse Airtel money sent to MTN

It is important to note that before a reversal can occur, the person to whom you sent the money must also approve the reversal from their end.

If you send money to the wrong MTN number using Airtel Uganda, you will need to first contact MTN customer care to freeze or secure the funds on their end.

After this, Airtel can log a reversal request to MTN on your behalf.

It is also important to note that if you send money to the wrong number, a reversal can only be initiated if the funds are still available.

If the funds are no longer available, a reversal cannot be performed. If the funds are available in the account, the recipient must consent to the reversal.