The 5 influential men behind release of Alien Skin from Luzira

Following the arrest of Alien Skin, some influential figures began using their connections and resources to help secure his release.

In a media interview, his manager mentioned some of the people involved in the negotiations that led to his release. These figures include Hamis Kiggundu, Yassin Sentongo, Bebe Cool, Minister of State for Microfinance and Small Enterprises Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, and Haruna Mubiru.

The Fangone Forest boss was released from Luzira Prison on November 28 on a Shs1 million cash bail and was ordered by the court to appear for subsequent hearings as required and to refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigations.

Alien Skin, whose real name is Patrick Mulwana, broke into the mainstream after holding a successful concert dubbed Sitya Danger at Freedom City Mall along Entebbe Road on Friday, 9 June 2023.

What stunned observers was how quickly the show was organised, considering the venue had registered issues with law enforcement agencies a few months earlier following the deaths of revellers during a New Year's Eve show organised by Abitex, who incidentally was the lead promoter of Alien Skin's maiden concert.

The show didn't need a lot of marketing and promotion thanks to Pallaso, who also had a show on the same day and created competition.

It was later revealed that Abitex worked with heavy hitters in the industry, such as Musa Kavuma of KT Events, Balunywa, Bajjo, Emma Serugo, and Halima Namakula (singer and money lender). Tonny Sempijja, who works with Gen. Salim Saleh under O.W.C., was also allegedly involved in securing funds for the show.

Alien Skin started singing in 2017 as an underground rapper in the ghetto but began releasing songs regularly in 2019. His single titled Tulabise, released in 2021, significantly increased his visibility after it was embraced by TikTok users who danced and sang to it.