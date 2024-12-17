Juliet Zawedde to fly Jose Chameleone abroad for further treatment

Juliet Zawedde, the Ugandan businesswoman based in Boston, Massachusetts, is set to facilitate further treatment for singer Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone.

The development was revealed by media personality Kasuku, real name Isaac Daniel Katende, who cited sources from the hospital. He said Chameleone will be treated from the U.S.

On Monday, December 16, Zawedde visited Chameleone, who is currently receiving treatment at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

Her visit followed earlier claims made by Bad Black, who alleged that Chameleone was faking illness to evade paying off a debt running into tens of millions of shillings.

However, internet personality Ritah Kaggwa later dispelled these rumours, explaining that she had spoken with Zawedde, who clarified that she was simply on vacation.

"Socialite Juliet Zawedde distances herself from all claims that she owes Jose Chameleone any money. Today, Juliet informed me that she is on vacation and that her money is her own. She added that she has never given the sick singer any money for business purposes, as the media claims, and if she ever gave him any money, it was out of love," Kaggwa posted on Facebook.

"This should confirm that Chameleone is genuinely unwell and fighting for his life. He needs support, both emotionally and medically, not sensational content."