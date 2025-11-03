UNBS seizes 5,000 litres of fake paint in Downtown Kampala

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has seized about 4,964 litres of fake and substandard paint worth Shs74.46 million during a surveillance operation at the Naiga Complex in downtown Kampala.

UNBS spokesperson Sylvia Kirabo said the suspects, who were arrested, lacked any technical knowledge in paint production and will be charged in the Standards and Utilities Court.

“The people we found here have no idea what paint is made of, so they can’t make quality products for the market,” Kirabo said.

She added that the culprits were counterfeiting well-known brands and had forged UNBS certification seals.

The team found six certified brands being faked, and several retail outlets distributing the fake products were also inspected and their stock confiscated.

According to Kirabo, the operation was based on intelligence reports that have been ongoing since August 2025. These reports revealed that many substandard goods across the country are produced in Kampala.

“Most illegal manufacturing activities trace back to Kampala,” she said. “Uganda has about 40 registered paint manufacturers producing more than 230 certified brands, but the suspects are not among them.”

She explained that substandard products fail to meet national quality standards, while counterfeit goods are fake imitations made to deceive consumers.

Kirabo stressed that all paint products must meet national standards for chemical composition, quality, and safety to protect consumers and ensure fair trade. She also warned that counterfeiting is a criminal act that endangers public health.

Highlighting the global concern about lead in paint, Ms. Kirabo noted that UNBS strictly limits lead levels due to its toxic effects on humans and the environment.

“Any paint with lead content above the allowed limit is hazardous and must not be sold,” she said.

UNBS urged all small and medium manufacturers to seek certification before selling their products.