Umar Ssuna: Early entry into business and automotive success

Umar Ssuna, known as Alpha Motors Uganda, began his entrepreneurial journey at a young age in Kampala.

His interest in the car business was sparked by his uncle, who introduced him to the trade. This early exposure provided the foundation for his future career.

Ssuna started his business efforts at 17 years old. Despite limited initial capital, he achieved an early success by selling five cars in a single week.

This initial achievement provided encouragement for him to continue in the automotive sector. His early start in the industry allowed him to gain practical experience and build momentum for his ventures.

Establishing Alpha Motors and Digital Presence

Ssuna later founded his own company, Alpha Motors Uganda. This business focuses on selling new cars and acquiring used vehicles.

Over time, the company has expanded its operations and now operates from a larger location.

Alpha Motors Uganda has gained recognition and received awards within the local business community for its work. The company is situated in Bakuli, near Hass Petro Station, and is known for offering a range of vehicles.

Ssuna has also developed a significant digital presence, particularly on TikTok, where he has over 100,000 followers.

On this platform, he provides daily advice to potential car buyers, covering various aspects of vehicle purchasing.

He is also recognised for offering competitive prices in the market. His engagement with his online audience includes sharing creative tips related to car acquisition, combining direct sales with consumer guidance through digital media. He has worked with Ugandan social media influencers to grow his business.

Diversification and Future Aspirations

Beyond the automotive industry, Umar Ssuna has diversified his business interests into agriculture, specifically coffee farming.

He manages a 50-acre coffee farm, a venture he states has provided crucial capital support for his car business, helping him manage its financial demands.

This diversification strategy has allowed him to maintain stability in the often-challenging car business environment. Ssuna is known for his hard work, honesty, and forward-thinking approach.