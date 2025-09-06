Ugandan marketer Racheal Ssenyondo honoured as fellow by UK institute

Racheal Ssenyondo, a Ugandan marketer, has been named a Marketing Fellow by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) in the UK.

Ssenyondo described the recognition as a "huge milestone" in her 15-year career.

The institute typically bestows such honours to senior marketing professionals with over 10 to 15 years of strategic experience, with at least 5 to 10 years at or near a board or senior consultant level.

Reflecting on her journey, which began in a modest neighbourhood in Chicago, where she had big dreams that often felt out of reach, Ssenyondo said her humble beginnings instilled in her a strong work ethic.

“I often dreamed of a future that felt out of reach. Those early days taught me that with hard work and determination, anything is possible,” she said.

A Journey of Mentorship and Resilience

Throughout her career, Ssenyondo has had the support of mentors and sponsors who she says were crucial in helping her navigate the challenges of the marketing industry.

She expressed deep gratitude for their guidance and encouragement, stating that their belief in her made a real difference. Ssenyondo is now committed to "paying it forward" by mentoring others.

She believes that every opportunity, no matter how small, has been key to her growth, and that building relationships has opened doors she never thought possible. Resilience, she says, has been her greatest ally in overcoming obstacles along the way.

Inspiration and a Look to the Future

As she celebrates this significant achievement, Ssenyondo is already looking ahead to the future.

She is committed to using her knowledge and experience to make a positive impact in the marketing community.