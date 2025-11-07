Mungu Feni Foundation launches 3rd tailoring training cohort in Arua

The Mungu Feni Foundation has officially launched the third intake for its garment cutting and tailoring training programme in Arua, northwestern Uganda.

The initiative is geared towards equipping members of vulnerable communities with practical skills essential for economic independence.

The latest cohort will welcome 100 participants, marking the largest intake to date in the foundation's commitment to social upliftment.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Feni Benard, the organisation's CEO and Founder, emphasised the strategic importance of practical education.

He noted that skilling is a foundational necessity for both individual progress and broader community transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The power of skills is a key driver of personal growth and community change," Mr. Feni stated,

Mungu Feni Foundation launched the third intake for its garment cutting and tailoring training programme in Arua,

Targeted Empowerment for Vulnerable Groups

The foundation runs this annual project specifically targeting demographic groups often facing significant barriers to employment and social mobility.

The programme focuses on providing hands-on training to orphans, teenage mothers, and widows in Arua. By mastering tailoring skills, the trainees are given a direct pathway to self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hands-on training aims to move beyond basic instruction, offering participants the necessary expertise to establish their own small businesses or secure employment within the burgeoning garment industry.

This direct approach focuses on restoring dignity and providing a sustainable source of income to those in society who are most at risk of marginalisation.

The Mungu Feni Foundation frames its investment in the tailoring project not merely as a charitable activity but as a direct contribution to Uganda’s national development agenda.

The CEO noted that such skilling initiatives are crucial for reducing high rates of unemployment, particularly among the youth and women.

Mungu Feni Foundation launched the third intake for its garment cutting and tailoring training programme in Arua,

ADVERTISEMENT

The project directly supports economic growth and industrialisation across the country.

These grassroots efforts cultivate a culture of creativity and productivity, ensuring that local communities are active contributors to the nation’s economic tapestry.

The foundation is effectively training a new generation of micro-entrepreneurs ready to participate formally in the economy.

For the 100 new trainees, the programme represents a significant journey towards a brighter future.

The foundation expects the new cohort to replicate the success of previous participants, using their acquired tailoring skills to establish their own ventures, thereby gaining financial stability and dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT