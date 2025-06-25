Uganda leapfrogs Ethiopia to become Africa’s leading coffee producer

Uganda has surpassed Ethiopia to become Africa’s leading coffee producer. According to the latest reports, Uganda’s coffee industry reached an all-time high in May 2025, exporting a record 47,606.7 tonnes of coffee.

This marked a decisive leap over Ethiopia’s previous record of 43,481.02 tonnes, reflecting a shift in the region’s coffee trade dynamics.

Uganda’s coffee exports for May alone totalled 793,445 60kg bags, representing a 43.59% increase compared to the same period last year.

This growth is attributed to Uganda's commitment to improving the quality of its coffee and providing robust support to its farmers.

The total revenue from coffee exports for May 2025 amounted to USD 243,948,952, pushing the cumulative annual export value to over USD 2 billion.

In the 12 months from June 2024 to May 2025, Uganda exported a total of 7.43 million 60kg bags, generating USD 2.09 billion in revenue, an increase from 6.08 million bags in the previous period.

Quality Improvements Driving Uganda’s Coffee Exports

The success of Uganda’s coffee industry can be traced back to improved quality standards, enhanced training programmes for farmers, and better access to high-quality inputs.

Uganda’s coffee has gained a reputation for its superior quality and distinctive flavour profiles, which have made it highly sought after in global markets. Europe remains the dominant market for Ugandan coffee, accounting for 67% of exports, with Italy being the largest consumer, importing 39% of Uganda’s coffee exports.

This progress is in line with Uganda’s ambitious Coffee Roadmap, which aims to increase coffee production to 20 million 60kg bags by 2030 and generate annual revenues of USD 1.5 billion.

The government's support, including efforts from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), has played a crucial role in this growth.

Uganda Showcases Coffee Expertise at World of Coffee Expo

This week, Uganda is taking its coffee expertise to the global stage at the World of Coffee event in Geneva, Switzerland, from 26-28 June 2025.

The event, known as Europe’s premier international specialty coffee trade show, will feature workshops, competitions, and discussions. Uganda is making its mark with a Pavilion (booth 2371) where daily cupping sessions will be held, showcasing the country’s premium coffee beans.

Minister of State for Agriculture, Hon. Bwino Fred Kyakulaga, expressed Uganda’s commitment to transforming its export trajectory, aiming for a long-term goal of increasing exports from USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion.

Coffee, he stated, will be one of the primary drivers in achieving this target. “Our delegation’s objectives are fully aligned with our national goals, and we are resolute in optimizing every engagement to ensure Uganda reaps enduring benefits on the world stage,” Kyakulaga said.

The Ugandan delegation, led by Robert Byaruhanga, the President of the Uganda Coffee Federation, is determined to elevate the global profile of Ugandan coffee. Byaruhanga highlighted the significance of this expo, saying, “At this expo, our exporters embody the spirit of Ugandan coffee—each bean a testament to our rich heritage and our resolute pursuit of excellence.”