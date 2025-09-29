PostBank scoops Uganda's first sustainability certification from a European body

PostBank, currently undergoing a strategic rebrand to Pearl Bank Uganda, has achieved a landmark milestone by securing the Sustainability Certification from the European Organization for Sustainable Development (EOSD).

The award, which was officially handed over in Germany on 25th September 2025, positions the bank as a regional pioneer.

The Germany-based EOSD is globally recognised for setting rigorous standards within the financial sector through its Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI).

This holistic framework distinguishes financial institutions that are truly value-driven and have deeply embedded responsible practices into their operations.

Julius Kakeeto

Purpose-Led Strategy and Societal Impact

Commenting on the certification, Julius Kakeeto, Managing Director of PostBank Uganda, highlighted that the recognition validates the bank’s five-year strategy, which was launched in 2024 to reposition the institution as a purpose-led and sustainable business.

He stressed that sustainability is now firmly integrated into the bank's strategy, products, services, and daily operations, enabling it to look beyond simple profits. The focus, he explained, is on making a lasting impact on society, the economy, and the environment.

“As an indigenous Bank, PostBank is committed to fostering prosperity for Ugandans through advancing sustainable financial inclusion and stimulating entrepreneurship and services,” Kakeeto stated.

This includes a major push to power SMEs, support economic transformation in priority sectors, create jobs, and build a high-value economy.

Digital Innovation and Global Recognition

A key driver of this sustainable financial inclusion is the bank's digital platform, Wendi.

Mr. Kakeeto noted that the digital wallet is at the forefront of the bank’s efforts, enabling every Ugandan with a mobile phone to affordably and securely save, invest, pay bills, and transfer money both domestically and internationally.

Mr. Arshad Rab, CEO of EOSD and Chairman of the SSCI, commended PostBank for its leadership, noting that the certification proves that “profitability and sustainability can move hand in hand.”

He added that customers and partners are increasingly seeking out impact-driven financial institutions, creating opportunities for forward-looking banks like PostBank.

