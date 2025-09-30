Uganda Baati confirms  participation in Major international trade fair

Uganda Baati Limited (UBL) has confirmed its robust participation in the 31st Uganda International Trade Fair (UITF).

Scheduled to take place from October 2 to 12, 2025, at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo, the event is one of Uganda’s largest annual exhibitions, attracting over 1,500 exhibitors globally.

Running under the timely theme, “Sustainable Industrialization for Inclusive Growth, Employment and Wealth Creation,” UBL aims to highlight its critical role in supporting durable and innovative building solutions across the country.

The platform will be used not only to display the company’s extensive product line but also to showcase its broader commitment to providing lasting solutions for Ugandan families, businesses, and communities alike.

Showcasing Innovative Solutions and Product Depth

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors to the Uganda Baati booth can expect a comprehensive exhibition of the company's renowned roofing and construction materials.

UBL will showcase a wide variety of its roofing profiles, including the popular Lifestile, Orientile, Romantile, Versatile, Covermax, Resincot, and Dumuzas lines. Essential roofing accessories such as roof nails, ridges, and valleys will also be on display.

Jackie Tahakaniza, Head of External and Corporate Affairs at UBL

Beyond its standard offerings, the company is set to spotlight its sophisticated engineered solutions, which include SAFBUILD, ULTRASPAN, and SAFCOOL. This depth of product ensures that UBL caters to the full spectrum of building needs, from small-scale residential developments to large commercial projects, firmly reinforcing its position as a market leader in sustainable building.

Expert Advice and Engaging Customer Empowerment

ADVERTISEMENT

A core focus of Uganda Baati’s presence at the trade fair is customer engagement and empowerment. Jackie Tahakaniza, Head of External and Corporate Affairs at UBL, underscored the importance of this direct interaction.

“The Uganda International Trade Fair allows us to bring Uganda Baati’s solutions to life. Our goal is for every visitor to leave our booth not just impressed by our products, but equipped with the knowledge, confidence, and practical ideas to make informed and lasting building decisions,” she explained.

To achieve this, a key highlight will be daily expert advisory sessions. Engineers, sales professionals, and technical specialists will be available to provide personalised guidance to walk-in customers, whether they are homeowners embarking on a new build or contractors managing complex projects.