Uganda, Kenya embark on expressway project linking Kampala to Nairobi

Uganda and Kenya are embarking on an ambitious, joint infrastructure initiative – a 200km expressway project designed to dramatically improve transit times and cut chronic congestion between the two East African capitals, Kampala and Nairobi.

The link is intended to modernise the existing network, laying the groundwork for stronger regional trade and cooperation.

Kenyan media reported that financial backing for the project looks likely to be provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB), providing an injection of capital for the multi-faceted undertaking.

Officials from both governments also confirmed that the feasibility study has now been formally approved, setting the stage for the next phase of development.

Financing and Phased Implementation

While the African Development Bank is expected to provide substantial financial backing, discussions remain on the table between the two nations over the remaining portions of financing required to complete the infrastructure overhaul.

The project’s main objective is to upgrade the existing, often strained road network, but it will also incorporate entirely new construction to ensure peak efficiency.

It represents one of a series of concerted efforts intended to improve international transport connections across East Africa.

Project Scope Across Borders

The vast majority of the 200km expressway involves upgrading existing roads.

The Ugandan portion however, includes a new section measuring approximately 60km between Jinja and Busesa.

Additionally, the routes between Busesa and Malaba, as well as Busitema and Busia, will be upgraded to dual carriageway status to handle increased traffic flow efficiently.

On the Kenyan side, the scope involves upgrading the Kisumu Bypass to dual carriageway and providing a new, high-quality asphalt surface for the Kimaeti to Lwakhakha stretch of road.

Also, the border posts at Busia and Malaba will also be improved to streamline customs procedures and minimise logistical delays for commercial traffic.

Kenyan media reports suggest the entire project will be carried out under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, leveraging both governmental oversight and private sector expertise.

