How to use your social media to gain your employer’s trust 

Social media is a place to catch up with friends, but it can be an extension of your personal brand and, increasingly, a public resume.

In a world where digital presence is paramount, what you post online can impact how your current or prospective employer perceives your reliability, judgement, and professionalism.

This proactive approach is crucial, especially considering Uganda’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. DataReportal figures from January 2024 show there were 2.60 million active social media users in Uganda, a number that grew by 750,000 in the previous year alone.

As platforms like TikTok dominate data consumption, the visibility of young professionals is at an all-time high.

The experts at BrighterMonday Uganda advise that savvy employees are learning to harness this visibility.

They see your online activity not as a private space, but as a supplementary portfolio that either reinforces or detracts from your professional image.

Aligning Your Digital Voice with Your Professional Values

Your social media activity should consistently reflect the values you demonstrate in the workplace. If you are known for being detail-oriented and articulate at work, your online posts shouldn't be careless or full of errors.

A key way to build employer trust is to use your platforms to subtly showcase your industry knowledge.

This doesn't mean sharing confidential company information, but rather engaging with industry news, sharing thoughtful articles relevant to your field, or offering concise, positive comments on professional trends.

By demonstrating a genuine interest and expertise in your sector, you project an image of a committed and insightful employee who takes their career seriously. This diligence can be far more impressive to an employer than a formal appraisal.

The Power of Measured Engagement and Self-Censorship

While authenticity is valued, reckless posting is a major liability. Employers are looking for employees who exhibit sound judgement. A professional should always assume their posts will be seen by their management team.

BrighterMonday Uganda advises young professionals to practise measured engagement.

This involves avoiding controversial, highly political, or negative posts that could reflect poorly on the company’s neutrality or your temperament.

Furthermore, always refrain from criticising former or current employers or colleagues, regardless of how frustrating a situation may be.

Seeing an employee use their platform to vent negativity immediately raises red flags about their conflict resolution skills and loyalty.

Instead, focus on celebrating team achievements, acknowledging positive professional milestones, and showing support for your company’s public-facing campaigns. This positive digital citizenship builds confidence in your discretion.

Creating a Professional Window, Not an Open Door

The goal isn't to eliminate your personal life entirely, but to ensure that what is visible aligns with the narrative of a responsible, upstanding employee. You have the power to curate this professional window.

Auditing your privacy settings and carefully reviewing who can see certain content.

Ensure that public profiles (like LinkedIn and often X/Twitter) are dedicated to professional networking and industry commentary.

For platforms with a dual purpose (like Instagram or Facebook), you should review older posts and delete anything that appears excessively unprofessional, promotes irresponsible behaviour, or shows poor judgement.

Remember, while your employer isn't looking to police your life, they are observing your ability to manage your public image, which is a strong indicator of your capacity for responsibility and leadership within the company.

If you are looking to boost your skills and stand out in the business community, you can join BrighterMonday Entrepreneurship and Small Business Course Training this Thursday, October 23.