Chloride Exide Uganda partners with Huawei to advance solar energy solutions

#FeatureByChlorideExideUgandaandHauwei

Chloride Exide Uganda, a key player in energy solutions, has partnered with Huawei to introduce cutting-edge Smart Photovoltaic (PV) solutions to the Ugandan market.

This collaboration is poised to meet the rising demand for clean and reliable energy in Uganda’s industrial and commercial solar sectors.

The partnership, which was launched on November 21, spotlighted Huawei’s state-of-the-art solar inverters and Smart PV technologies.

These advanced solutions promise enhanced efficiency, scalability, and sustainability, offering significant benefits to businesses and institutions transitioning to renewable energy.

The launch event centred around three primary objectives:

Showcasing advanced Smart PV solutions: Attendees explored Huawei’s innovative inverters and PV technologies, which are tailored to optimise energy production and lower operational costs. These solutions are ideal for industrial and commercial solar applications.

Building trust and strengthening cooperation: Chloride Exide and Huawei aim to foster collaboration with regional partners, electric power companies, and stakeholders in the photovoltaic industry. This partnership is set to establish long-term, mutually beneficial relationships within Uganda’s renewable energy sector.

Expanding market reach: By increasing market penetration, the collaboration aims to empower regional partners through training and shared insights, equipping them to deliver tailored energy solutions to meet diverse client needs.

This partnership marks a pivotal step in Uganda’s renewable energy landscape, bringing innovative solutions to address the country’s energy demands sustainably.

With Huawei’s advanced Smart PV technologies, Chloride Exide Uganda is positioned to champion efficient and reliable energy solutions.

About Chloride Exide Uganda

Chloride Exide Uganda is a renowned provider of energy solutions for both residential and commercial needs. Specialising in solar installations, inverters, power backup systems, and batteries, the company is committed to supporting Uganda’s transition to sustainable energy.

About Huawei

Huawei is a global leader in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and smart energy solutions. The company’s Smart PV systems and solar inverters set industry standards, offering scalable, energy-efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential markets.

For more information, visit their websites or reach out to representatives from Chloride Exide Uganda or Huawei.

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both companies to drive Uganda’s shift toward a sustainable energy future while empowering businesses with innovative tools for a greener tomorrow.