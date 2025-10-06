Baker Birikujja takes helm as National Personal Data Protection Director

Baker Birikujja is taking reins as Uganda’s new National Personal Data Protection Director.

Announced by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Mr Birikujja’s new role arrives just as the country intensifies efforts to prioritise personal data rights through the Beera ku Guard campaign.

This initiative, jointly run by the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) and the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO), is Uganda’s first major public awareness campaign on data protection, and Mr Birikujja’s leadership promises to strengthen both regulatory enforcement and public education.

A Decade of Experience Driving a Privacy-First Future

With over ten years of experience in data privacy governance, legal drafting, and cybersecurity, Mr Birikujja brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to his new role.

His contributions have already left a mark, having overseen a two-fold increase in the registration of data controllers and processors, and playing a key role in drafting Uganda’s Data Protection and Privacy Act and its Regulations.

Upon his appointment, he expressed a firm commitment to enhancing regulatory oversight, building public awareness, and encouraging accountability among institutions.

“I also envision positioning Uganda as a trusted hub for data protection on the continent,” he stated, affirming his vision to align innovation with privacy safeguards.

Strengthening Uganda’s Place in the Global Privacy Arena

The synergy between Mr Birikujja’s appointment and the Beera ku Guard campaign signals Uganda’s serious commitment to embedding privacy into its digital transformation.

The campaign continues to reach millions with its message that data protection begins with individual responsibility, while also holding institutions accountable.

Dr Hatwib Mugasa, Executive Director of NITA-U, welcomed Mr Birikujja’s appointment, highlighting its importance in ensuring that awareness is matched with enforcement.

With Uganda’s recent admission to the Global Privacy Assembly (GPA), the country is steadily gaining recognition as a proactive player in international data protection circles.