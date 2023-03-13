Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Uganda feat apo

Uganda feat apo
13 Mar

Deutsche Post DHL Group, UNDP and OCHA boost natural disaster preparedness at Madagascar’s Toamasina International Airport

Deutsche Post DHL Group (www.DPDHL.com), the leading mail and logistics company, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country office and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) team up with National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC - Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et des Catastrophes) and Toamasina International Airport (Aéroport de Madagascar – ADEMA) to conduct a four-day disaster preparedness workshop called Get Airport...
Deutsche Post DHL
Uganda feat apo
2 Dec

Zimbabwe's Energy Sector Potential and Investments to Drive Agenda at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Zimbabwe represents an exciting new frontier, with recent exploration activities leading to strong indications of significant oil and gas prospects. The Southern African country – bordering Mozambique to the east, Zambia to the north and South Africa to the south – has no proven hydrocarbon reserves yet, instead deriving its energy primarily from hydropower and coal, along with petroleum imports from neighboring countries. However, with the promise of potential prospects in the Muzarabani Bas...
African Energy Chamber
Uganda feat apo
1 Aug

Janngo, Africa’s #1 social startup studio, launches Jexport to accelerate access to regional & international market for African Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Through <a href="https://www.jexport.ci/"> Jexport </a> ( <a href="http://www.Jexport.ci"> www.Jexport.ci </a> ), its turnkey import-export platform, <a href="http://www.janngo.africa/"> Janngo </a> ( <a href="http://www.janngo.africa/"> www.Janngo.africa </a> ) brings a solution to Small and Medium Enterprises competitiveness challenges in Ivory Coast in order to democratize export and accelerate their integration into regional and global value chains. In a bid to address their challenges in...
Janngo
Uganda feat apo
10 Jan

Two African Projects win Global Innovation Award for Education

Two education projects serving Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Liberia have been recognized as WISE Awards winners for their work in education. <a href="https://www.wise-qatar.org/"> The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)</a><a href="https://www.wise-qatar.org/"> </a>(<a href="http://www.wise-qatar.org/">www.WISE-Qatar.org</a>), a Qatar Foundation (QF) initiative, has revealed the winners of the 2019 WISE Awards. Each year, the WISE Awards recognize and promote six innovative proj...
World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)
Uganda feat apo
10 Jan

CoinCola First Meet-up in Lagos

A few days ago, the first ever CoinCola (www.CoinCola.com) meet up took place at the prestigious Tayo Aderinokun Lecture Theatre located in the <a href="https://bit.ly/2Qhwohh"> University of Lagos</a> Nigeria. The <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coincola-meet-up-tickets-64430646799"> event </a> (https://bit.ly/326Pe0f) which took place on the 13th of July 2019 had over 120 persons in attendance including businessmen, students, crypto traders, blockchain analyst, crypto experts, local m...
CoinCola
Uganda feat apo
6 Dec

SRSG meeting with representatives of some of the Khartoum State Resistance Committees

On the evening of Sunday,&nbsp;5&nbsp;December, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Sudan (SRSG), welcomed a group of representatives of the&nbsp;local Resistance Committees in Khartoum to the Headquarters of United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission In Sudan (UNITAMS).&nbsp;This follows the SRSG’s invitation to&nbsp;various representatives of Resistance Committees to engage in discussion and share their views on political developments i...
United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS)
Uganda feat apo
6 Dec

UNPOL in Kuajok sensitizes 300 students on issues impacting their education

"Boys always blame girls for failing to finish our education saying we lack the desire to do so. However, this is not the case. We want to go to school, become decision-makers and possibly lead our country some day. Yet, consider the difficulties we face in our families. We are considered domestic helpers and not allowed to attend school. Occasionally, we are forced to marry when we are still underage, and after giving birth, we are compelled to remain at home to care of children and families...
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
Uganda feat apo
6 Dec

The Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town Attends the Inauguration of the Tomb of Sayed Abdul Malik-Nusantara Ulama Designated as National Heritage of South Africa

The Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town on Friday (03/12) 2021 attended the Declaration of Karamats within the Circle of Tombs as National Heritage Sites. This activity is the determination of the grave of Sayed Abdul Malik, an Indonesian cleric which has been designated as a national cultural heritage by the South African Heritage Resources Agency.
Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Capetown, The Republic of South Africa