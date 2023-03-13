Uganda feat apo

UNPOL in Kuajok sensitizes 300 students on issues impacting their education

"Boys always blame girls for failing to finish our education saying we lack the desire to do so. However, this is not the case. We want to go to school, become decision-makers and possibly lead our country some day. Yet, consider the difficulties we face in our families. We are considered domestic helpers and not allowed to attend school. Occasionally, we are forced to marry when we are still underage, and after giving birth, we are compelled to remain at home to care of children and families...