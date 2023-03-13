Uganda feat apo

Deutsche Post DHL Group, UNDP and OCHA boost natural disaster preparedness at Madagascar’s Toamasina International AirportDeutsche Post DHL Group (www.DPDHL.com), the leading mail and logistics company, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country office and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) team up with National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC - Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et des Catastrophes) and Toamasina International Airport (Aéroport de Madagascar – ADEMA) to conduct a four-day disaster preparedness workshop called Get Airport...
Zimbabwe's Energy Sector Potential and Investments to Drive Agenda at African Energy Week in Cape TownZimbabwe represents an exciting new frontier, with recent exploration activities leading to strong indications of significant oil and gas prospects. The Southern African country – bordering Mozambique to the east, Zambia to the north and South Africa to the south – has no proven hydrocarbon reserves yet, instead deriving its energy primarily from hydropower and coal, along with petroleum imports from neighboring countries. However, with the promise of potential prospects in the Muzarabani Bas...
Janngo, Africa’s #1 social startup studio, launches Jexport to accelerate access to regional & international market for African Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)Through <a href="https://www.jexport.ci/"> Jexport </a> ( <a href="http://www.Jexport.ci"> www.Jexport.ci </a> ), its turnkey import-export platform, <a href="http://www.janngo.africa/"> Janngo </a> ( <a href="http://www.janngo.africa/"> www.Janngo.africa </a> ) brings a solution to Small and Medium Enterprises competitiveness challenges in Ivory Coast in order to democratize export and accelerate their integration into regional and global value chains. In a bid to address their challenges in...
Rugby: Kenya to host the pool a under20 Barthes CupRugby Africa have confirmed that Kenya will be hosting the Pool A matches of the 2019 U20 Barthes Cup.
Telecoming will exclusively distribute the digital contents of Real Madrid through mobile operators in AfricaThe alliance means the arrival in Africa of the official Real Madrid mobile offer; The famous Spanish club chooses a partner with extensive experience in technologies to distribute and monetize digital content in the African mobile environment.
Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Announces Speaker Line-up for AWIEF2020 ConferenceThe Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) has announced plans to hold its 6 th Annual Conference and Awards on 2 nd and 3 rd December 2020. Since its inception, the AWIEF has remained Africa’s largest and most prestigious women entrepreneurship platform where participants can network, connect and build new business relationships.
Improving Patient Transfer: GE Healthcare and Medhold Launch CARESCAPE™ ONE Patient Transport MonitorGE Healthcare ( <a href="http://www.gehealthcare.com/"> www.GEHealthcare.com </a> ) and Medhold have announced the launch of CARESCAPE ONE in South Africa. The announcement was made during the Africa Health 2019 themed The future of healthcare today: Re-envisioning Africa’s healthcare system.
Africa Oil Week launches the Extractives General Counsel Forum Virtual in partnership with Mining Indaba and Africa LegalAfrica Oil Week (AOW) (www. Africa-OilWeek.com), organised by Hyve Group Plc is pleased to announce the launch of the Extractives General Counsel Forum Virtual. Held in partnership with Africa Legal and Investing in African Mining Indaba, it will take place throughout 29-30 June 2021.
OUT NOW! 2ND edition of “Billions at play” outlining the road to recovery for the African Oil and Gas Sector, post Covid-19As we step into the second year of the pandemic, the question at hand, globally is, how are we going to recover from the Covid-19?
Two African Projects win Global Innovation Award for EducationTwo education projects serving Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Liberia have been recognized as WISE Awards winners for their work in education. <a href="https://www.wise-qatar.org/"> The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)</a><a href="https://www.wise-qatar.org/"> </a>(<a href="http://www.wise-qatar.org/">www.WISE-Qatar.org</a>), a Qatar Foundation (QF) initiative, has revealed the winners of the 2019 WISE Awards. Each year, the WISE Awards recognize and promote six innovative proj...
Clydestone partners with Thales to offer TheOne; Authentication as a Service PlatformClydestone Ghana (GSE: CLYD) a leading payments system and fintech solutions provider has partnered with Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) (www.ThalesGroup.com) a global leader in digital identities and security to provide TheOne authentication as a service platform.
CoinCola First Meet-up in LagosA few days ago, the first ever CoinCola (www.CoinCola.com) meet up took place at the prestigious Tayo Aderinokun Lecture Theatre located in the <a href="https://bit.ly/2Qhwohh"> University of Lagos</a> Nigeria. The <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coincola-meet-up-tickets-64430646799"> event </a> (https://bit.ly/326Pe0f) which took place on the 13th of July 2019 had over 120 persons in attendance including businessmen, students, crypto traders, blockchain analyst, crypto experts, local m...
Community health workers must be better supported in 2021, the Year of the Healthcare WorkerFrontline health workers, who are to be honoured during the World Health Organization’s international <a href="https://bit.ly/39cISSs">Year of the Healthcare Worker</a> in 2021, must be better supported in their vital role to beat back the global COVID-19 pandemic on community level, according to global health technology experts, BroadReach Group (www.BroadReachCorporation.com).
In Death, Nevender’s poetry livesJoel Benjamin Ntwatwa, better known by his pen name, Nevender, is possibly Uganda’s most beloved poet.
The Pioneer of Cooperation for Sustainable Development in Africa: T?KA<strong>Serkan Kayalar, President of TİKA, wrote the article “The Pioneer of Cooperation for Sustainable Development in Africa: TİKA” for the December 2021 issue of Kriter Magazine, which was published under the theme of “Nearby Africa.” </strong>
More malaria cases and deaths in 2020 linked to COVID-19 disruptionsNew data from the World Health Organization reveal that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted malaria services, leading to a marked increase in cases and deaths.
Coronavirus - Zambia: Covid-19 Update (06 December 2021)15 new cases out of 2,014 tests (0.7% positivity); 15 recoveries; and 1 new death (MTSRIP)
SRSG meeting with representatives of some of the Khartoum State Resistance CommitteesOn the evening of Sunday, 5 December, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Sudan (SRSG), welcomed a group of representatives of the local Resistance Committees in Khartoum to the Headquarters of United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission In Sudan (UNITAMS). This follows the SRSG’s invitation to various representatives of Resistance Committees to engage in discussion and share their views on political developments i...
UNPOL in Kuajok sensitizes 300 students on issues impacting their education"Boys always blame girls for failing to finish our education saying we lack the desire to do so. However, this is not the case. We want to go to school, become decision-makers and possibly lead our country some day. Yet, consider the difficulties we face in our families. We are considered domestic helpers and not allowed to attend school. Occasionally, we are forced to marry when we are still underage, and after giving birth, we are compelled to remain at home to care of children and families...
The Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town Attends the Inauguration of the Tomb of Sayed Abdul Malik-Nusantara Ulama Designated as National Heritage of South AfricaThe Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town on Friday (03/12) 2021 attended the Declaration of Karamats within the Circle of Tombs as National Heritage Sites. This activity is the determination of the grave of Sayed Abdul Malik, an Indonesian cleric which has been designated as a national cultural heritage by the South African Heritage Resources Agency.