Elephant killed by speeding truck in Murchison Falls; UWA issues warning

UWA identified the vehicle as a truck with the registration number UBP 616E, and it becomes the latest incident in a series of tragic animal fatalities on this route since it was opened for diverted traffic.

The authority shared images showing the dead elephant slumped in a ditch and the wrecked truck on the other side of the road.

Park traffic guidelines

Following the temporary closure of the Karuma Bridge, UWA redirected traffic through Murchison Falls National Park, allowing vehicles to use Tangi and Bugungu gates.

To minimise disruption, vehicles using this alternative route are exempted from entry fees, but UWA has repeatedly urged drivers to follow the 40km/h speed limit within the park to protect wildlife.

In recent weeks, UWA has shared photos of animals killed by speeding vehicles along the highway, raising public awareness of the dangers posed to wildlife by reckless driving. The Authority’s appeal on Wednesday further emphasised the need for drivers to prioritise the lives of animals inhabiting the park. “When driving through and adjacent to wildlife-rich zones,” UWA’s statement read, “please make a conscious effort to slow down and prioritise the right of way for our wild friends.”

The tragedy has reignited concerns about wildlife safety as traffic levels remain high through Murchison Falls National Park.

The guidelines issued by UWA earlier in September were designed to protect the park's biodiversity during the Karuma Bridge’s three-month closure.

The temporary traffic diversion rules set strict limits on speed, operating hours, and restricted routes within the park to reduce the risk to wildlife.

To ensure compliance, UWA has outlined penalties for violations. Motorists caught speeding within the park’s 40km/h speed limit will face fines of UGX 100,000.

Any vehicle involved in a wildlife fatality could incur a $500 fine. Additional regulations prohibit littering, unnecessary stops, and unauthorised deviations from the designated Tangi-Bugungu route, with fines reaching $150 per person for those who break these rules.

Motorists are also prohibited from hooting or feeding wildlife, actions that disturb animals and create hazardous situations for both animals and visitors. Those found hooting will face a UGX 100,000 fine per offence.

UWA has stressed that these measures are intended to provide a safe environment for both animals and visitors during the bridge closure.

“UWA remains dedicated to protecting the unique biodiversity of Murchison Falls National Park while ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors,” the Authority noted in its earlier release.