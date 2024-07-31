Selorm Tali
A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
Articles written by the author
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian reveals real reason she divorced Kanye West
Celebrities
Remembering Peter Morgan; 4 facts about the late Morgan Heritage singer
Music
Top 10 African rappers the continent has ever seen
Music
The Queens of Ghanaian Music: Top 10 female musicians of all time
Music
Tyla: 5 interesting facts about the 'water' singer
Music
Top 8 African Artists with the Grammy Awards
Music
10 artists with the most Grammy wins: A testament to musical excellence
Music
Top 8 Ghanaian acts poised for Grammy success
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion trends over hot beef online; here's how it started
Entertainment
Mr Ibu's son and daughter arrested for stealing money donated for his surgery
Celebrities
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock saved our marriage, I call it Holy Slap - Jada Smith
Entertainment
Blacvolta's Impact in Uganda: Celebrating Entertainment, Media, and Technology