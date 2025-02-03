Lumala Abdu champions refugee empowerment through his new NGO

Renowned Ugandan footballer Lumala Abdu has taken a bold step beyond the pitch, channeling his passion into humanitarian work through his newly established Non-governmental organization Lumala-Abdu Youth Impact (LAYI).

Having personally experienced the struggles of displacement as a refugee in both Uganda and Sweden, Lumala is now using his platform to amplify the voices of refugees and vulnerable youth.

Lumala and his team conducted a large-scale community outreach at Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Hoima, engaging with over 2,000 youth aged 10-25.

These demographics were carefully selected based on prior community assessments that identified those in urgent need of support.

The initiative focused on mentorship, sports-driven empowerment, and essential aid for young refugees. Lumala reaffirmed his commitment to long-term engagement, urging fellow athletes, public figures, and institutions to contribute to humanitarian efforts.

Through LAYI, Lumala collaborated with Kyarimpa Cares, AVSI Foundation, in partnership with Right to Play, Youth Sport Uganda, Uganda Olympic Committee, and UNHCR, with support from the Olympic Refuge Foundation, to implement Game Connect, a sports-based mental health intervention in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement (Kikuube) and later he will be in Pagirinya Refugee Settlement (Adjumani District).

The program aims to improve psychosocial resilience and mental health support for 16,500 refugee and host community youth.

Donations and Impact

Over 200 sports kits (jerseys, boots, cones and balls) were donated to aspiring young footballers before Lumala led them through drills, training sessions, and friendly matches. He also shared his personal journey, inspiring many young refugees with stories of perseverance and success.

The outreach was presided over by representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister (Settlement Commandant, Focal Person MHPSS and Game Connect, and Focal Person Sports) and UNHCR (Head of Sub-office and Protection Officer), highlighting the program's significance in government and international humanitarian efforts.

Football with a Purpose

Lumala’s humanitarian work comes at a crucial time, as Uganda continues to witness an influx of displaced people due to conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This cause is deeply personal for Lumala, whose father is believed to have Congolese roots.

Reflecting on his journey, Lumala shared:

I know what it feels like to be lost, alone, and struggling to find a place in the world. Football saved me, but not everyone gets that chance. That’s why I started LAYI—to give hope and opportunity to the next generation. Please join us. With nothing, little or everything.

During the event, Lumala and his team facilitated structured sports activities focused on mental health and social support, including the Goal Celebration Game, which promotes a sense of belonging, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.

Youth participants shared their personal experiences and challenges, fostering a sense of unity and support. The day concluded with a friendly football match between Manson and Angel Teams, bringing together youth from Rwenyawawa and Munsisa B villages, the hosting communities.

Located in western Uganda, Kyangwali Refugee Settlement is one of the country’s largest refugee-hosting communities, accommodating 144,521 refugees as of December 2024.

Of these, 2,407 (18%) are youth aged 15-24 years, with the host community comprising 414,000 people. Since its inception in August 2019, Game Connect has impacted 3,206 young people (1,302 in Phase One and 1,904 in Phase Two), using structured sports activities to promote mental health resilience.

Transforming Lives Through Sports and Mentorship

Founded in 2024, Lumala-Abdu Youth Impact (LAYI) believes in the transformative power of sports for displaced and marginalized youth. The foundation’s mission is to:

Provide mentorship and career guidance for refugee youth.

Enhanced psychosocial coping skills among youth through structured sports activities.

Strengthened social support networks, fostering inclusion and mental well-being.

Increased stakeholder engagement and advocacy for using sports as a mental health intervention.

Lumala Abdu is calling on fellow athletes, corporate organizations, NGOs, media and the international community to join him and rally behind refugee communities, invest in goodwill and corporate social responsibility towards those in need. His story is one of resilience and the transformative impact one individual can make.

As a receiving settlement, Kyangwali faces escalating challenges, including limited access to land and productive resources, worsened by food ration cuts by the World Food Programme, making food security a pressing concern. Refugee youth struggle with:

Limited access to decent playgrounds and sports facilities.

Lack of essential sports equipment (balls, jerseys, shoes).

Poverty, limited access to education, and skills training.

High rates of abuse and exploitation.

Educational Support: Studies show that 70% of children in underserved Ugandan communities lack basic school supplies, significantly affecting academic performance. LAYI aims to bridge this gap.

Food Security: With over 40% of widowed women in Uganda experiencing food insecurity, initiatives like these directly improve their living conditions.