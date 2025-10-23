Idi Amin’s grandson punches way to finals in Africa Zone 3 Boxing Champs

Aziz Ringo, grandson to former President of Uganda Field Marshall Idi Amin Dada, stormed his way to the gold medal match at the Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The heavy-weight boxer, also the reigning Uganda Boxing Champions belt holder is part of the Ugandan contingent at the ongoing tournament where the team is enjoying a strong presence in the ring.

Aziz Ringo in action

Aziz defeated Democratic Republic of Congo pugilist Mbangi Mukewa in Round One by RSC in the 92-Kg category to progress to the finals.

He joins other six Ugandan boxers who have made it to the finals of the championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aziz Ringo in action

Muduwa Brenda defeated Aisha Issa of Tanzania in the 50Kg semi-finals, Murungi Kasim defeated Paul Omondi of Kenya by 4-1 split decision in 57Kg semifinals, Ojok Alfred navigated his way to the final with also a commanding display stopping his opponent Joseph Sylvester from Tanzania in round two of the 71Kg category.

Farahat Manirola defeated Tanzania’s Kingu Lucas by 5:0 unanimous decision in the 63.5Kg category, Ochien Samuel defeated Iraneza Aime of Rwanda by unanimous decision and also Mukwaya Edward scored a 5:0 unanimous victory over Lendoye Arthur of Gabon in the 60Kg category. .

Winners will walk away with prestigious titles and opportunities to elevate their talent to the international stage.

The finals are scheduled for October 24.