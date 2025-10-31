Gulu City Marathon secures Uganda Baati sponsorship

The Gulu City Marathon 2025, set to take place on 28 December 2025 under the inspiring theme, “Running for Health and Heritage,” has secured a major corporate backer: Uganda Baati Limited (UBL).

The partnership was officially unveiled at UBL’s Head Office, confirming the steel building solutions provider’s commitment to the Northern Ugandan community.

Uganda Baati, a member of the Safal Group, is taking on exclusive sponsorship rights within the steel category for the event, which is expected to attract hundreds of participants from across the country and beyond.

George Arodi, CEO of Uganda Baati, highlighted the deep connection between the company and the region.

“Gulu is home to one of our showrooms and a community we’ve walked with for years. Partnering with the Gulu City Marathon is therefore a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to this region to build stronger, healthier communities,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the sponsorship aligns perfectly with the investments made through the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation to champion health and well-being.

The partnership involves significant practical support. The UBL Clinic will operate as the official first aid station, offering on-ground medical assistance throughout the race. Furthermore, the company’s Gulu Showroom will serve as both a kit pick-up centre and a hydration point for runners on race day.

Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Head of External and Corporate Affairs, remarked that these initiatives bring to life the company’s purpose of building a future that values health, heritage, and shared progress.

Francis Gimara, leading the marathon organisers, welcomed the development, noting that UBL's involvement "strengthens our mission," especially as the run aims to honour Gulu’s story of resilience.

Tourism promoter Amos Wekesa concluded that with UBL’s support, the marathon will enhance sports tourism, shine a light on Northern Uganda, and promote fitness and unity across the region. Proceeds from the various race categories will support local community initiatives.