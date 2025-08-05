International athletes begin arriving for Rwenzori Marathon, prize money unveiled 

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon is set to welcome a growing contingent of international athletes, with some top runners from across Africa and beyond already arriving in Uganda.

Amos Wekesa, Team Lead for the Rwenzori Marathon, confirmed these early arrivals and announced plans to travel to Kenya next week to officially send off some of the Kenyan runners participating in the event.

This year, Kenya is expected to send more participants than any other country, including Uganda, based on current registration figures.

An additional team from South Africa is also anticipated to arrive next week.

Among the notable attendees expected at the marathon is Hon. Gladys Boss Shollei, the Deputy Speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, who has also sponsored several Kenyan athletes to take part in the race.

This was revealed at a recent press conference where Standard Chartered Bank announced its continued sponsorship of the event.y

The bank is partnering with the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon for the fourth consecutive year, continuing its support since the marathon's inception in 2022.

Prize money unveiled

As in previous years, Standard Chartered is providing the prize money for elite runners, contributing to the Rwenzori Marathon's status as one of Uganda’s competitive long-distance races.

This year, the top prize for the 42km winners (men and women) is set at UGX 10 million each, while winners of the 21km races will each receive UGX 7 million.

Additional cash prizes are allocated for runners placing in the top six, for participants with disabilities (PWD), and for local athletes from Kasese, a programme designed to develop regional talent.

Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This year, we’re proud to contribute UGX 150 million to support the Rwenzori Marathon, with the bulk going directly to prize money for elite, PWD and local athletes."

He also noted the marathon's positive influence on his staff, many of whom have become active runners.

Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda

Transforming Kasese Through Running and Opportunity

The marathon has had a noticeable impact on the town of Kasese. Sanjay Rughani observed, "In the time that I have been travelling there, Kasese has transformed – from a quiet town to a destination that is now associated with running and opportunity.

The marathon has elevated Kasese. People are proud to be from there. The question people now ask is: ‘Are you from Kasese? Do you run?"

A notable example of the marathon's impact on individual athletes is Abel Chelangat, the 2024 marathon winner.

He used his official time from the World Athletics-certified course to qualify for the Porto Marathon, which he subsequently won. Chelangat is now signed by Adidas as part of their global marathon team, illustrating the direct career opportunities the event can provide.

Action and Talent Nurturing

Standard Chartered will return to Kasese this year to plant trees, continuing a tradition maintained since the marathon's first edition.

Amos Wekesa commented on this aspect, stating, "As a marathon, we care about what happens long after the crowds go home – from nurturing the next Abel Chelangat to restoring Uganda’s natural beauty. "

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Kasese, Uganda. It offers four distances: the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km, and 5km vibes run.

The routes traverse the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains and the edges of Queen Elizabeth National Park, providing both an endurance challenge and scenic views.

The 42km and 21km routes are World Athletics-certified, attracting a range of participants from elite athletes to recreational runners and tourists.