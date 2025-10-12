Corporate Uganda rallies to tackle maternal health crisis

The 3rd Annual Corporate Run 2025 drew a robust crowd to the NEC Pitch in Bugolobi on Sunday, 12th October 2025.

Hundreds of participants from over 40 corporate organisations turned out for the popular fitness event, which returned under the inspiring theme, “Run for Expectant Mothers.”

The day was a collective call to action for the Ugandan community to stand in solidarity with pregnant women and help to improve vital maternal health outcomes across the country.

The event catered to every fitness level, offering an inclusive 3KM CEO Walk, a 5KM Run, and the challenging 10KM Run.

Up to 20 expectant mothers participated in the activities. Their presence served as a heartfelt, living reminder of the run's essential purpose: to ensure that every mother in Uganda can safely and with dignity bring life into the world.

The 2025 edition focused on measurable impact, mobilising awareness and raising resources to fund the distribution of essential safe delivery supplies nationwide.

Corporate Responsibility and Official Endorsement

The success of this year’s run was underpinned by the generous support of key partners and sponsors, demonstrating the significant role of corporate social responsibility in national development.

Major contributors included Novo Games, Node Group, BetPawa, Uganda Baati, and Ritz Medical Centre. Their involvement went beyond mere financial contributions, with active participation and visibility helping to amplify the event’s reach and inspire broader community involvement.

Brig. Gen. Charity Bainababo, attending as the Chief Guest, underscored the critical nature of the initiative. “No mother should die while giving life,” she asserted.

“While government efforts have reduced maternal deaths, it remains our collective responsibility to contribute. The Corporate Run reminds us that each of us has a role.”

Jorge De la Guadra, Managing Director of Novo Games, echoed this sentiment: “Supporting this year’s run reflects our commitment to ensuring every mother has the resources and care needed to deliver safely.”

The immediate, tangible objective of the Corporate Run is the procurement and distribution of 3,000 mama kits. These kits—containing vital, inexpensive items such as gloves, cotton, soap, and surgical blades—are essential for safe childbirth, particularly in under-resourced communities.

The proceeds are specifically earmarked towards health centres serving mothers in Central and Northern Uganda.

Beyond the distribution, the initiative will focus on comprehensive community awareness, promoting the importance of consistent antenatal visits, ensuring skilled delivery attendance, and readying emergency response systems.