Government to promote Rwenzori Marathon through foreign missions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a new partnership with the annual Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Kasese, Uganda.

The collaboration will see the Ministry leveraging its foreign missions to promote the event as a tool for sports diplomacy.

Aggrey Bagiire, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, explained that the partnership is a culmination of a strategic relationship and aligns with the ministry’s core responsibility of promoting a positive image of Uganda.

Bagiire noted that by using sports diplomacy, countries can enhance global influence, foster economic growth, and promote cultural exchange.

The Ministry is actively implementing economic and commercial diplomacy to achieve a tenfold growth in Uganda's economy, with the marathon expected to boost local economies through increased spending on accommodation, transportation, food, and entertainment.

International Participation and Economic Impact

The marathon has already attracted significant international interest, with participants registered from 34 countries.

Amos Wekesa, the marathon’s team lead, highlighted the massive influx of international visitors, particularly from neighbouring Kenya.

He noted that while last year saw around 200 Kenyan runners, this year's registration figures have already reached 700. He anticipates this number could grow to 2,000 next year due to the partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This surge in attendance has led to a major boost for the local hospitality sector, with Kasese fully booked and 75% of Fort Portal also booked out. Wekesa noted that visitors are now being directed to Bushenyi, Ishaka, and even Mbarara due to a shortage of accommodation.

The event is also attracting notable international figures, including Hon. Gladys Boss Shollei, the Deputy Speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, who has sponsored several Kenyan athletes to participate.

Showcasing Uganda’s Natural Beauty and Nurturing Local Talent

As the only internationally certified marathon in Uganda, the Rwenzori Marathon is being used by the Ministry's missions abroad as a key event to showcase the country's natural attractions.

These include the Rwenzori Mountains, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Lake George, and the Equator. Promotional campaigns have already been run in cities such as Washington DC, Pretoria, Dar-es-Salaam, Guangzhou, Arusha, Nairobi, and Mombasa.

In addition to promoting tourism, the marathon offers substantial cash prizes to attract top athletes. This year, the winners of the 42km full marathon will each receive UGX 10 million, while 21km winners will get UGX 7 million.