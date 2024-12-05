‘We cannot help underpaid journalists’ - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has said the Ugandan government does not have a clear solution to the problem of underpaid journalists, particularly those working for private media houses.

The president noted yesterday that his options are limited when it comes to the plight of journalists working for private media houses.

He made this candid admission during an interaction with journalists from the Karamoja region, who raised concerns about their low remuneration and poor working conditions.

Museveni said there was difficulty in addressing these issues, especially given the financial struggles of media houses in Uganda.

A Tough Issue for the Government

“This is a problem; it is a difficult issue to handle,” President Museveni said,

He explained that journalists working for private media houses often find themselves in a precarious position, as the media outlets they work for are also financially struggling.

“Poor journalists working for poor media houses… I cannot pay your salaries. It is not my job to pay your salaries,” Museveni continued.

Government’s Role in Supporting Journalists

The President said the government can only improve the pay of journalists working for state-run institutions like the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and Vision Group.

“The government can actually do that deliberately,” he explained.

He noted, however, that the situation is far more complex when it comes to private media houses.

“For the private media houses, it is much harder, as it would involve forcing them to pay their workers well or stop them from opening,” Museveni added

State of Journalism in Uganda

The state of journalism in Uganda, particularly within private media houses, is marked by numerous challenges.

According to a 2021 report by the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), journalists often work long hours for minimal pay, and many face job insecurity due to the transient nature of their employment.

The lack of resources and poor working conditions, including cramped offices and limited access to essential tools such as computers and the Internet, further exacerbate the situation.

Additionally, journalists in Uganda often face threats and intimidation from various sources, including government officials and security agencies.

These pressures create an atmosphere of fear, leading to self-censorship and an inability to report freely and objectively.

The challenges also include a lack of professionalism and ethical standards, as many journalists resort to unethical practices due to poor pay and limited access to resources.