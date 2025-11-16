Uganda celebrates King Charles' 77th birthday

The relationship between the United Kingdom and Uganda was placed in celebratory focus on Wednesday evening as the British High Commission in Kampala hosted a grand reception to mark the official 77th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering of Ugandan government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, high-profile business leaders, and representatives from civil society, all raising a toast to the enduring bonds between the two nations and the Sovereign’s continued dedication to service.

The reception, held at the High Commissioner’s residence, served as a reaffirmation of the deep historical and cultural ties that connect Uganda and the UK through the Commonwealth.

A theme woven throughout the evening was King Charles’s well-known passion for environmental sustainability and addressing climate change, initiatives which resonate strongly in East Africa.

In her remarks, paid tribute to the King's lifelong dedication to public duty and his pioneering role as a global climate advocate.

“His Majesty King Charles III has long championed the protection of our planet, earning accolades for his unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, biodiversity, and climate action.

“As we celebrate his 77th birthday, we also celebrate a shared vision with Uganda—of a greener, more sustainable future for all”.

Guests viewed a selection of photographs from the Natural History Museum’s world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Alongside these were photos depicting Uganda’s rich biodiversity and unique ecosystems. The exhibition is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the importance of protecting natural heritage for future generations.

Held concurrently with this year’s Climate COP, the reception was equally a moment to reflect on shared responsibility for climate action, the importance of nature for adaptation and for sustainable livelihoods.

Nearly a decade since the Paris Agreement, the UK remains steadfast on tackling climate change—not only as a moral imperative but as a driver of global prosperity, security, and health.

With a legally-binding Net Zero plan, the UK is committed to being carbon neutral by 2050.

The country sees economic opportunity in greening business while future-proofing against climate shocks like floods and erosion. For example, UK businesses delivering the global net-zero transition might see the value of their goods and services reach £1 trillion by 2030.

As Sir Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister, said during his COP30 remarks: “You don’t protect jobs and communities by sticking with the status quo. You don’t meet a challenge like climate change by standing still - you do it by embracing change, embracing the opportunities and doing it together.”