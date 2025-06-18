Police speak on fire outbreak at Kitezi landfill

The Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services responded to a fire outbreak at the Kitezi Landfill on the evening of 17 June 2025, at approximately 8pm, following reports from concerned members of the public.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, said no casualties were registered.

"Our dedicated team was able to promptly contain and extinguish the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were registered during the incident," he said in a statement on Wednesday, 18 June.

"We continue to caution members of the public to stay away from the landfill site, as it remains potentially hazardous even after the fire has been put out."

He said an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, and further details will be communicated in due course.

This new tragedy comes after, in August last year, the Kitezi Landfill collapsed, leading to the loss of lives.

The detention of the three officials stemmed from an investigation into the tragic Kitezi Landfill incident, which occurred on 10 August 2024, when a massive garbage collapse buried houses at the landfill, resulting in the deaths of dozens and the destruction of property.