NWSC warns public on water filter scams

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is cautioning the public regarding water filter scams.

The corporation urges consumers to avoid purchasing water filtration systems that falsely claim NWSC water is impure.

This follows recent claims made by political opposition leader Joseph Kabuleta, who posted on social media about using a UV light filter to purify his tap water, which allegedly resulted in a build-up of "dirty" residue.

The Allegations and Public Response

On Friday, NWSC's Public Relations Officer, John Fisher Sekabira, responded to the claims, advising the public not to be misled by such assertions.

He noted that NWSC’s tap water is safe for consumption, provided customers maintain proper plumbing and regular cleaning of storage tanks.

"Please don't be alarmed. Don't waste your money. Provided your pipes are PVC and the tank is cleaned regularly, (at least every six months), you're good to go," Sekabira said.

Kabuleta, president of the NEED political party, had shared photos of two filter cartridges on social media, one new and the other used, the latter showing a dark orange residue he claimed came from NWSC water.

The residue, he argued, was evidence of contamination that could harm public health.

Understanding UV Filters and Residue in Tap Water

While UV light filters are generally effective at killing harmful bacteria, viruses, and microorganisms, they are not designed to remove all impurities.

Studies show that filters do not eliminate dissolved contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, or fluoride. Furthermore, they are less effective in situations where water is heavily contaminated with sediment or particles, which can clog the system and affect its performance.

Moreso, the residue collected by filters, often seen as slimy or discoloured, is typically harmless.

It consists of organic matter like dirt, leaves, and debris, which, while visually unappealing, does not pose a health risk.