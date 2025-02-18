Museveni breaks silence on Besigye's sickness, trial

President Yoweri Museveni has insisted that opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye should face a swift trial.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Museveni dismissed concerns over Besigye’s remand, saying Ugandans should focus on why he was arrested rather than questioning his detention.

“The answer to that is a quick trial so that facts come out. Otherwise, you are promoting insecurity, which is very dangerous for the country,” he stated.

The President emphasised that Uganda’s historical approach to justice is based on accountability rather than vengeance. He referenced prominent figures such as Janani Luwum, Benedicto Kiwanuka, Kiingo Chemonges, and Edward Mutesa, saying their legacy endures because the nation defeated past oppressors.

“We are not for vengeance, but the danger of the killers must be removed,” Museveni noted.

He attributed the delay in Besigye’s trial to Uganda’s judicial process, explaining that civilian courts had taken over the case after identifying gaps in the military judicial system.

“Who slowed down the trial process? It is the courts that pointed out some gaps in the military courts and ordered the transfer of the cases to civilian courts,” he clarified.

Museveni questioned why Besigye was not demanding a swift trial to prove his innocence instead of seeking bail.

“If you are innocent, why do you not demand a quick trial so that you can prove your innocence and expose those who are ‘persecuting’ you instead of demanding bail, forgiveness, as if serious crime is also entitled to holidays?” he asked.

Addressing concerns over Besigye’s health, the President stated that prison hospitals, private clinics, and personal doctors had been made available to him.

However, Museveni blamed Besigye’s reported weakness on his hunger strike, calling it “unprincipled blackmail.”

“How can you be accused of serious crimes and then respond with a hunger strike to gain sympathy for bail? Why don’t you demand a quick trial?” he questioned.

Museveni reaffirmed that the military court had been ready to proceed with the case but that Ugandans must now wait for the civilian courts to conclude the process.

Meanwhile, Winnie Byanyima, a prominent human rights advocate and Besigye’s wife, has criticised the government’s handling of the case, calling for justice and fair treatment.

“Political persecution should not be disguised as legal proceedings. Besigye deserves a fair and speedy trial, not a prolonged detention meant to break his spirit,” she said.