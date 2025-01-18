Muhoozi Kainerugaba loses X account 

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba last night lost access to his recently reactivated X account.

On Thursday, Muhoozi had returned to X after a six-day break.

He announced his return with a series of provocative statements, among them an announcement of an impending execution of opposition leader Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

However, by Friday night, all his posts had disappeared as the account appeared inactive.

Several users on the platform speculated that his account had either been hacked or reported for violations, leading to its suspension.

Balaam Barugahara, the State Minister for Youths and Children’s Affairs was among the first to react, claiming that Muhoozi’s enemies were behind the account's disappearance.

“We’ll deeply miss our supreme leader, Gen @mkainerugaba, as our favourite X account faces a suspected hijack by haters.

“But their malicious actions won’t dampen our love and determination to stand by him forever.

“Our loyalty and admiration for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba remain unwavering. We love Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for life,” Barugahara wrote.

Calls for Suspension Over Incendiary Tweets

Muhoozi’s latest activity on X had drawn widespread condemnation, with many users tagging X owner Elon Musk, urging him to take down the account.

The pressure intensified after Muhoozi’s controversial post about executing Besigye on Heroes' Day.

“Dr Kizza Besigye used to call me a clown and a coward. The tree of traitors is waiting for him in Gulu. We will hang KB on Heroes' Day. That’s the best day for him to die,” Muhoozi had posted.

Following this, several human rights activists and political figures called for action against his account, citing violations of X’s policies on incitement to violence.

Screenshots of his posts were widely shared, with many users directly tagging Musk and X's Trust and Safety team.

The post also triggered a strong response from Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, who accused Muhoozi and his father, President Museveni, of orchestrating a political witch-hunt against her husband.

MPs Raise Concerns Over Muhoozi’s Conduct

Muhoozi’s conduct on social media has been a subject of scrutiny among Ugandan lawmakers.

On Friday morning, MPs on the Defence Committee of Parliament grilled officials from the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs over Muhoozi’s online statements.

Lawmakers expected Muhoozi to attend the session in person to answer questions, particularly about his X activity.

The MPs declined to entertain the Defence Ministry budget proposals until the general appeared in person.

On learning of this, Muhoozi attacked the MPs referring to them as “fools” and threatening to arrest them.