Minister Kaboyo reveals how 20,000 NUP loyalists were courted into NRM

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday welcomed a group of converts from the National Unity Platform (NUP), to join the NRM at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The President congratulated the former prisoners for turning away from what he described as misleading opposition politics, noting that they had “realized their mistakes” and earned his forgiveness.

The group which reportedly grew from a small number of former prisoners into thousands, was courted into the ruling party through efforts of among others, the Ministry Luwero and Rwenzori Tringle.

Minister of State for Luwero Triangle, Hon. Alice K. Kaboyo, at the even presented a narrative of political transformation to President Museveni.

The Minister revealed that a total of 20,000 young men and women, previously aligned with the National Unity Platform (NUP), have 'returned home' to embrace the values of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

This figure, she said, included converts from opposition politics, as well as a section of youth from Eastern, Northern, and Central Buganda.

President Museveni poses with the converts

Forgiveness Paved the Way for Transformation

Minister Kaboyo rooted the movement in a single act of presidential clemency. She recalled that on 12th May 2021, a group of young individuals, having been "fallen in the trap of deceit," were arrested and subsequently convicted for violence and possession of explosives.

According to Kaboyo, the President's "wisdom, good will and powers" resulted in a profound forgiveness, which gave these former prisoners a second chance to rebuild their lives.

"Out of that forgiveness, something remarkable has happened," the Minister told the gathering.

These young men and women, drawn from various parts of the country, resolved to transform their lives through hard work and abandon what the Minister termed "politics of destruction, deceit and ignorance."

They underwent rehabilitation at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, and committed to peaceful development. Their decision, Kaboyo asserted, is a testament to the President’s "fatherly leadership" and enduring vision of unity.

The NUP converts at Kololo

The NRM Cadres Bali Bali SACCO Model

The key mechanism for this re-integration and mobilization was the formation of the NRM Cadres 2025 Bali Bali SACCO.

After reflection and guidance, the former convicts established this cooperative to achieve two primary goals: improving their livelihoods post-prison and actively spreading the "gospel of truth, unity and development" to their comrades who are still outside the NRM fold.

Minister Kaboyo expressed delight that the group, which started as just a handful of individuals, has since grown significantly in number and strength, spreading across districts nationwide.

She declared their story to be proof that "no Ugandan is beyond redemption and that with the right guidance and mentorship, young people can become ambassadors of peace and progress."

The Minister went on to commend key NRM cadres, including Kwizera, RDC Mbabazi, Mbazira, and Col Nsamba Paul, for their tireless efforts in achieving this large-scale ‘liberation’ of young people, likening the returnees to the biblical Parable of the Prodigal Son.

The event also included a special segment for the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation (UTOF), which the Minister presented as "long-time friends and supporters of the Movement." She said the UTOF, representing about 15,000 taxi operators across the country, is the "backbone of our public transport system."

The NUP converts at Kololo

The taxi operators, who also reaffirmed their commitment to the President's vision for socio-economic transformation, were invited to present their petition.

He warned that some leaders in NUP and sections of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) misguide the youth into danger, resulting in unnecessary deaths.

“I have heard your memorandum, and we will study it,” President Museveni said, before urging the converts to focus on building better lives through government programs.