Maj Gen James Birungi, former CMI boss, arrested

Former Chief of Military Intelligence, Major General James Birungi, has been arrested and is being held at Makindye Military Police Prison.

He will appear before the General Court Martial on charges that include treason, corruption, terrorism, and murder, according to reports.

His arrest is linked to findings from an inquiry led by Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Sam Okiding.

The probe was set up to investigate alleged misconduct in UPDF intelligence and counterterrorism operations.

Birungi was picked up on Friday night and taken to Makindye Prison.

The inquiry, launched earlier this year, is looking into claims that some UPDF officials faked or exaggerated bomb threats in Kampala to secure funds or hide other illegal activities.

It also examined false reports about the death of ADF commander Meddie Nkalubo, which had been confirmed by intelligence under Birungi’s watch when he was heading CMI.

Birungi is the first former CMI boss to be jailed.