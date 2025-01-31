Gilbert Bukenya endorses Bobi Wine’s pick for Buganda VP 

Former Vice President Prof Gilbert Balibaseka Bukenya has commended NUP President Bobi Wine for appointing Hon. Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi as Vice President for the Buganda region.

Bukenya, who currently serves as President Museveni’s Advisor on Environment and Sanitation, described Kivumbi as a principled and wise politician, whose leadership could strengthen unity in Buganda.

A Man of Integrity and Wisdom

Bukenya recounted the times he served in Parliament with Muwanga Kivumbi, during which he noticed his abilities as a smart and calculated leader.

“He is a principled man. He is smart, his words are calculated, and he is not deceitful," Bukenya said.

Bukenya further revealed during his tenure in government, he made efforts to convince Kivumbi to join the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) because he saw great wisdom in him.

"I am not sure what Mr Kyagulanyi based on to pick him for Buganda Vice President, but he made the right pick,” he added.

“I believe that if they are focused, Kivumbi will be a big asset in driving unity here in Buganda," he remarked.

Tasked With Strengthening Ties With Buganda

Kivumbi, who is also the Butambala County MP and Chairman of the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus, was appointed NUP Vice President for Buganda by Bobi Wine in mid-January 2025.

His appointment followed the removal of Mathias Mpuuga, who left the party under corruption allegations and later formed his own political front, the Democratic Alliance.

After the appointment, Bobi Wine assigned Kivumbi a crucial task—restoring NUP’s relationship with Buganda Kingdom officials, which had been strained under Mpuuga’s leadership.

"We have had a challenge because we love the Kingdom. But the problem was that the previous Vice President, instead of uniting us, got us isolated by the Kingdom. We are sending you to bridge and unite us again with the Kingdom," Bobi Wine stated.