Besigye never spoke to Baryomunsi - Bobi Wine

NUP President Bobi Wine has dismissed claims by ICT Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi that he spoke with detained opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.

Bobi Wine, accompanied by NUP Secretary General David Rubongoya, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, former opposition leader Winnie Kiiza, Alice Alaso, and other opposition figures, visited Luzira Prison this morning to check on Besigye.

Addressing the press after the visit, Bobi Wine said they were informed that the veteran politician was too weak to leave his bed.

“We went to check on Dr Besigye. We were not able to see him because we were told that he is very weak and unable to leave his bed unsupported,” Bobi Wine said.

While they did not see Besigye, they managed to speak with fellow inmates Hajj Obeid Lutale and Bobi Young, who confirmed that Besigye had been on a hunger strike since last Wednesday.

Minister Baryomunsi’s Alleged Visit

Hours before this visit, Minister Baryomunsi claimed on social media that he had met with Besigye at Luzira Prison.

"I have just visited Col Dr Kizza Besigye at Luzira Prison in the presence of his personal doctors," Baryomunsi wrote on X.

"I have given him counsel and asked him to resume taking food as the government fast-tracks the transfer of his case from the court martial to a civil court."

However, Bobi Wine refuted these claims, saying Besigye was shocked by the visit and did not speak to the minister.

“Besigye gave us a message telling us that we should all fight not just for him but for all political prisoners, especially those incarcerated illegally.

“He also says that while Minister Baryomunsi went to see him, Dr Besigye was shocked by the visit; he did not speak to him. So whatever the minister has been saying about the visit are not his own words—they did not come from Dr Besigye.”

Winnie Byanyima Condemns Baryomunsi’s Visit

Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, strongly opposed Baryomunsi’s visit, accusing the government of illegally detaining her husband and exposing him to his captors.

“I don’t want Mr Baryomunsi near my husband. I’ve warned the Commissioner General that @kizzabesigye1 is being held illegally, and he is exposing him to his NRM government captors. @jbyabs will be accountable for any harm @kizzabesigye1 suffers,” Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, wrote on X.

Byanyima went on to describe Baryomunsi’s visit as an "insult" and an "abuse" of Besigye’s rights.

“Mr Baryomunsi, your actions are an insult and an abuse of my husband’s rights. @kizzabesigye1 was abducted and is being held captive by your government.

"As an NRM minister, you are not a concerned visitor—you are his captor. Our family finds your visit highly suspicious, and we will hold you and your government fully accountable for any harm that comes to him.”