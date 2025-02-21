‘A friendly soldier begged me not to resist’ - Nyanzi relives ordeal after release 

Opposition NUP’s Deputy President and chief mobiliser, Fred Nyanzi also known as Chairman Nyanzi has been released, four days after he was grabbed from the street by government security operatives.

Nyanzi was seen limping and showed marks that appeared like blisters on his feet as he recounted his ordeal in captivity.

Narrating to his relatives and colleagues upon release, he said, the people who abducted him said they had orders to take his life if he resisted.

One of them who seemed friendly, he said, urged him to comply with them.

“He told me, Nyanzi, you are my friend. I do not wish to shoot you because we have orders to shoot you if you resist. I had no choice but to comply, I cried out to all the people around but everyone was too scared,” he recounted.

The arrest

Nyanzi was arrested by nonuniform security operatives at the Kubbiri roundabout while retreating from a party function.

He was traveling in his vehicle with the NUP deputy spokesman Waiswa Mufumbiro.