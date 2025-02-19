Chairman Nyanzi detained at Wandegeya

The whereabouts of National Unity Platform chief mobiliser Fred Nyanzi also know as Chairman Nyanzi have at last been established.

Nyanzi who was kidnapped -- according to party officials, -- on Monday at Makerere Kubbiri, is now said to be detained at Wandegeya police station.

NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya confirmed the development on Wednesday morning. He said his team had been informed that Nyanzi was brought to the station by the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) and CMI operatives.

“After denying that they abducted Chairman Nyanzi who has been under incommunicado detention, we have just been informed that operatives from JATT (Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce) and CMI (Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence) have brought him at Wandegeya police station now. A regime that lives by lies,” He said.

Both the police and the UPDF through their spokespersons had earlier denied knowledge of Nyanzi's whereabouts.

Mufumbiro escapes arrest

Nyanzi was reportedly cornered at the Kubbiri roundabout while retreating from a party function.

He was traveling in his vehicle with the NUP deputy spokesman Waiswa Mufumbiro.

As the armed security operatives attempted to force them out of the vehicle, Mufumbiro latched on an opportunity to flee on foot, running towards Kalerwe.