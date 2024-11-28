Alien Skin ‘cleansed’ after jail stint; fans storm Fangone Forest 

Jubilant fans of singer Alien Skin on Thursday afternoon stormed his Fangone Forest base in Makindye to congratulate him on his release from Luzira Prison .

Skin was finally granted bail by the Makindye Magistrates Court following charges of assaulting doctors at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya.

He was released on a Shs 1Million cash bail and ordered by the court to appear for subsequent hearings as required and refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigations.

Traditional cleansing

Following his release, the 30-year-old was escorted by fans to his home in Makindye amid pomp and celebration.

Before entering the home, the Binyuma Bitya singer underwent rituals where she was showered with traditional medicine to rid him of the prison misfortune.

This is a common practice in many Ugandan societies.

Hundreds of fans inside the compound and outside chanted his name as he gestured in appreciation.

Outside in the road, the fans lined the road as bikers showcased their skills in celebration.

The charges

Alien Skin’s charges stem from an alleged altercation on November 19, 2024, when Mugabi, Alien Skin, and others—still unidentified—reportedly attacked Dr. Zaidi Matovu, Dr. Alex Odongo, and Dr. Anthony Munyanda at St. Francis Hospital in Makindye.

The incident occurred after the Fangone crew rushed their injured colleague, Joram Tumwesigye, to the hospital. The crew members reportedly became agitated when they accused the doctors of neglecting Tumwesigye’s care.

In addition to the assault charges, Alien Skin faces allegations of theft. He is accused of stealing a mobile phone valued at Shs3.5 million and Shs480,000 in cash belonging to one Salim Mubiru on November 14, 2024.