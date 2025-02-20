Why are women still obligated to cook for men?

In many cultures across the continent, people still believe that cooking is a woman’s job. Even in modern relationships where both partners work, some men expect their wives or girlfriends to handle all the cooking. Why? Some say it's tradition, others claim women are naturally better at it, while some just don’t want to do it themselves. But in today’s world, where gender roles are changing, is it fair to assume that women must always be the ones in the kitchen?

This belief comes from old-school thinking that a woman’s role is to take care of the home while the man provides. But times have changed. Women now work full-time jobs, lead companies, and even earn more than men in some cases. Yet, when it comes to cooking, many still hold onto outdated expectations. So, why is this belief so hard to let go of? And does it even make sense in today's world?

The origin of this expectation For centuries, society has divided roles based on gender. Men were seen as providers, while women were expected to handle household duties. Cooking became one of those responsibilities, passed down from mothers to daughters as an essential skill. In many cultures, a woman's ability to cook was even linked to her value as a wife. “No man will marry you if you can’t cook,” was and still is a common phrase used to pressure young girls. Back then, this division of labour made sense; men did physically demanding jobs while women managed the home. But today, both men and women work equally demanding jobs. Despite this, many still expect women to be the primary cooks, even when they’re just as tired from work as their husbands.

What’s the argument? Some argue that women are naturally better at cooking. But is that true? Cooking is a skill, just like driving or playing an instrument. Anyone—man or woman—can learn to cook with practice. If anything, most top chefs in the world are men. So, if men can dominate the culinary industry, why do some still pretend they can’t fry an egg at home? In their defence though, many men were never taught how to cook. Their mothers cooked for them, their sisters helped in the kitchen, and when they grew up, their wives took over. Cooking isn’t a “woman’s skill.” It’s just something men were never pushed to learn.

Modern relationships and cooking In today’s relationships, fairness matters. Couples share bills, raise kids together, and support each other’s careers. So why shouldn’t cooking also be shared? Many men today are breaking the stereotype by cooking for their partners, and some even enjoy it. In fact, cooking together can be a fun way for couples to bond.

Of course, if a woman enjoys cooking, there’s nothing wrong with her doing it. But it should be her choice, not an expectation. And if a man enjoys cooking, he shouldn’t be made to feel “less masculine” for it. Why this belief needs to end The idea that women should cook for men is outdated and unfair. Cooking is a basic life skill, not a gender role. No one should be forced into it just because of their gender. Men should learn to cook for themselves, and relationships should be built on partnership, not outdated expectations.