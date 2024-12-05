Rebecca Nanjego hosts glamorous friendsgiving dinner in Kololo

The third edition of Johnnie Walker's Sip Over series unfolded in spectacular fashion last night as brand influencer Rebecca Nanjego hosted an enchanting Friendsgiving dinner for 20 of her closest companions.

The glamorous black-and-gold themed affair, held at Mediterraneo Restaurant in Kololo, was an intimate evening of gratitude, fine dining, and festive cheer, with Johnnie Walker Black Label taking centre stage. Guests enjoyed a curated menu featuring dishes like Beef Stroganoff and Chicken Toscana, expertly paired with the smooth, timeless flavours of Johnnie Walker.

Nanjego shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for her friends' unwavering love and support, expressing her appreciation for their presence in her life. The evening also featured an enlightening whisky mentorship session led by Preston Okot, who introduced guests to the diverse portfolio and flavour profiles of Johnnie Walker, from the bold and smoky Black Label to the creamy richness of Gold Label Reserve.

Adding a touch of soulful ambience, John Paul the Pianist serenaded guests with a blend of popular instrumentals and original compositions. As a token of appreciation, Rebecca Nanjego gifted her friends with bottles of Johnnie Walker and curated goodie packages, making the evening truly unforgettable.

Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, remarked, "This Friendsgiving was both a celebration of people in Rebecca’s life, and a reminder of the joy of giving back during this festive season... We’re thrilled to be part of such moments that bring our consumers closer to each other, with Johnnie Walker at the centre of the celebrations."