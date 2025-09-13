UCC suspends Full Figure’s morning show on Salt TV

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has announced the immediate suspension of the "Omusunsuzi" morning show, which airs on Salt Television.

The show is co-hosted by presidential advisor Jennifer Nakanguubi, also known as Full Figure, alongside dramactor Charles James Ssenkubuge.

In a notice issued on Saturday, September 13, 2025, the communications regulator stated that the decision was made following routine monitoring and numerous public complaints.

The commission found that the show “violated the Minimum Broadcasting Standards,” citing abusive content, inappropriate language, and unprofessional conduct by the presenters.

Charles James Ssenkubuge with Full Figure

Inappropriate Content During Children's Viewing Hours

UCC, in the statement, pointed out that the show airs on weekdays between 6:00 am and 8:00 am, a timeframe when children are likely to be watching television.

The Commission's primary concern is to protect the public, particularly minors, from exposure to unsuitable materials.

The directive issued to Salt TV is clear: the station must immediately suspend the program and provide a written response to the complaints received.

They are also required to submit recordings of all "Omusunsuzi" broadcasts from August 1, 2025, to September 12, 2025, along with the program's script. Salt TV has been given until Friday, September 19, 2025, to comply.

Full Figure

A Presidential Warning Precedes Suspension

The UCC's move follows a stern warning issued by Major General Proscovia Nalweyiso, the Presidential Advisor on Security.

Nalweyiso publicly threatened to arrest Full Figure herself if the latter continued to use vulgar language in public.

The General's comments were made after Full Figure was hospitalised following a physical altercation with another presidential advisor.

Nalweyiso questioned the role of regulatory bodies like the UCC and the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity, wondering why they had allowed such conduct to persist among government workers.