‘Forget our past, support my bid' - FDC's Aganaga appeals to King Saha 

Singer Kalifah Aganaga, who yesterday secured the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag to contest in the Kawempe North by-election, has extended an invitation to fellow musicians to join him on the campaign trail.

Aganaga urged industry colleagues, including Alien Skin and King Saha, to rally behind him, not for party allegiance but to support a fellow musician.

“If Alien Skin is available, I hope he will join me on the campaign trail. He will not be coming to join a political party but to show support for another musician. I call upon all musicians because we are fighting for the copyright law,” he told Spark TV.

Appeal to King Saha

Despite their recent public fallout, Aganaga specifically called on King Saha to put their differences aside and support his candidacy.

He said his push for copyright law reforms would benefit the entire industry, making it a cause worth uniting for.

“King Saha, I ask you to come and back me because once I deliver on copyright, it will be a service to the entire country,” he said.

“You have brothers, friends, and fans in Kawempe. I am not apologising, but I ask that you forget the past and move together,” Aganaga pleaded.