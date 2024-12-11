Ruth Akoragye 'changes' as Kamenyo reveals how women are lured on Snapchat

The internet is buzzing with reactions to the reported breakup between singer Victor Kamenyo and his partner Ruth Akoragye.

Observant fans noticed a change in Ruth's demeanour in a video she posted on Tuesday, December 10, where she appeared unusually sombre.

One commenter pointed out, "For the first time, I see her not laughing."

Another chimed in, "First time seeing her serious 😂😂😂"

However, some netizens are sceptical, speculating that the breakup could be a publicity stunt, similar to the 2022 incident when the couple faked a breakup to promote a concert, only to rekindle their romance shortly after.

In a recent interview, Kamenyo, a well-known rapper, discussed the difficulties of maintaining a relationship with a woman active on social media. He claimed that men frequently entice such women with monetary offers.

He recounted an incident where men use other women, whom he termed as 'brokers', to lure girlfriends with money. According to Kamenyo, these brokers reach out to women, offering to connect them with wealthy men in exchange for sexual favours, taking a percentage of the payment for themselves.

Victor Kamenyo, whose real name is Derrick Katongole, confirmed the end of his relationship with Ruth Akoragye after weeks of cryptic social media posts. The couple, who share a son, had sparked rumours of their split, with both offering indirect hints about their troubled relationship.