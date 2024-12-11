Nabbanja considers cutting ties with Gravity Omutujju

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has issued a warning that she will cease giving any further opportunities to singer Gravity Omutujju if public complaints about him continue.

"I occasionally take Omutujju on board. I bring along the individuals that people request," the Prime Minister stated during an interview with NBS TV. "However, if they say he is involved in inappropriate activities, I will not include him again."

She further commented, "By the way, I don't particularly enjoy music. I engage with musicians because people like them."

Nabbanja said that she has not yet spoken to Gravity Omutujju but intends to have a conversation with him to encourage positive changes. Despite the issues, she recognised that many people enjoy his music.

The Prime Minister's remarks come after Gravity Omutujju and fellow artist Lil Pazo were summoned by the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) to address concerns regarding vulgar content in their lyrics.

The UNCC, which has voiced worries about the negative impact of such music on Ugandan culture and the creative sector, called the artists to a hearing at the National Theatre. However, neither artist attended the meetings. In response, the UNCC "blacklisted" the artists through promoters and requested police to stop granting clearance for their concerts.

Both Gravity's and Lil Pazo's songs have come under intense scrutiny for their explicit language and themes, which many believe do not align with the country’s cultural values. Gravity’s track "Omunio" and Lil Pazo’s "Enkudi" and "Ensujju" have been highlighted as particularly controversial.

Phina Mugerwa, Vice Chairperson of the UNCC, expressed concern that such music could have a damaging effect on Uganda’s future generations and the image of the creative industry.