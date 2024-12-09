Fresh Kid secures scholarship from international school

Presidential Advisor for Youth and Children Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, announced that singer Fresh Kid has secured a scholarship from GEMS Cambridge International School.

Nakiwala, a former Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, revealed that the school's board will convene today, Monday, December 19, to provide official confirmation.

"I've spoken to Cambridge International School, and on Monday the board will meet to give us a response regarding Fresh Kid's scholarship," stated Nakiwala, addressing the audience at Fresh Kid's concert over the weekend.

The concert followed the completion of Fresh Kid's Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). It is noteworthy that Nakiwala previously secured a scholarship for Fresh Kid, whose real name is Patrick Ssenyonjo, at Kampala Parents' School. He has been studying there since May 23, 2019.

Nakiwala expressed her belief that the International School scholarship will propel Fresh Kid toward becoming an international star.

At just seven years old in 2019, Fresh Kid’s name became well-known throughout Uganda. His rise to fame began in Kizito Zone, Luweero District, under the guidance of Francis Kamoga of De-Texas Management, who brought him into the spotlight.