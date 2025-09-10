What’s driving executive resignations in Uganda’s corporate sector

Over the past few years, Uganda has witnessed a notable wave of high-profile executive resignations across major banks, utilities, and telecom companies.

Today, top executives are increasingly opting to step away from their roles, not always for a fall from grace, but often for new opportunities, a better work-life balance, or a different sense of purpose.

In recent years, several prominent figures have recently made headlines with their departures.

For instance, Anne Juuko, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Uganda, stepped down in early 2024 to assume a new regional role within the Standard Bank Group.

Similarly, Emma Mugisha, the Executive Director at the same bank, also resigned in 2024. These moves suggest a new fluidity in executive careers, where talent is not merely confined to one company but is strategically relocated within larger corporate ecosystems.

While compensation remains a critical factor, the reasons for resignations go far beyond financial considerations.

Experts at recruitment agency, Brighter Monday Uganda, point out that high-performing leaders, much like their junior counterparts, are consistently looking for new challenges and pathways for development.

When an organisation fails to provide a clear sense of career progression, these individuals are likely to seek it elsewhere.

This was a clear factor in the departure of Wim Vanhelleputte, who ceased to be the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda in July 2022. His tenure ended, and he was subsequently promoted to a regional role within the MTN Group

Another element is the desire for greater autonomy and a different kind of challenge.

Anthony Kituuka's resignation as Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda in late 2024 and Joshua Karamagi’s departure as Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) in mid-2025 are testaments to this.

Beyond the Paycheque: The Real Drivers of Resignation

While the specific reasons for their moves are multifaceted, they highlight a growing trend where leaders seek roles that offer more control, personal fulfilment, or a different strategic focus, even if it means leaving a comfortable and prestigious position.

The Power of Purpose and Values

Today's executives are not just driven by titles and responsibilities, but deeply motivated by a company's mission and values.

The "Great Resignation" phenomenon, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated a re-evaluation of what constitutes meaningful work.

Leaders are increasingly seeking environments where they feel their contributions are not just profitable but also purposeful. A disconnect between personal values and corporate culture can be a powerful catalyst for change.

BrighterMonday experts also point to the importance of a positive and supportive workplace environment.

A lack of trust between employees and managers, or a culture of overworking without recognition, can lead to burnout and disengagement.

These issues, while seemingly more relevant to entry-level employees, also affect executives who bear the immense pressure of their roles.

They too desire to feel valued, respected, and to have a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives.

A Proactive Approach to Retention

For corporations looking to retain their top talent, a reactive approach is no longer sufficient.

BrighterMonday Uganda suggests that a proactive strategy is essential. Companies must go beyond competitive salaries and cultivate a culture of continuous engagement, professional development, and mutual respect.

This involves open and honest communication, regular feedback, and a clear vision for the company's future that employees at all levels, including senior management, can buy into.

By recognising that executive talent is a precious and mobile asset, organisations can better understand the nuanced drivers behind their departures and create an environment where leaders feel motivated to stay and grow.

This proactive shift is the key to navigating the new corporate landscape and building resilient, enduring leadership.

