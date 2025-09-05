VIDEO: Mukwano Arcade demolished just months after Muwonge acquisition

Mukwano Arcade, a prominent commercial building in downtown Kampala, has been demolished just two months after its acquisition by tycoon John Bosco Muwonge.

Reports indicate Muwonge acquired the building for Shs250 billion.

Located on Ben Kiwanuka Street, the building was previously owned by the Mukwano Group of Companies.

Known as Ntere Nfune, Muwonge is said to own buildings and businesses on nearly every busy street in Kampala, including Nabugabo Street, William Street, Luwum Street, Ben Kiwanuka Street, and Kisekka Street.

This acquisition further expands his growing empire, placing him among the top property owners in the country.