Values, Vision, and Vocation: Ronald Richard Ddamulira on his personal life

07 August 2025 at 7:04
In this interview, he offers a glimpse into his daily routines, personal values, and the philosophy that drives his unique lifestyle.
Ronald Richard Ddamulira
Ronald Richard Ddamulira

Ronald Richard Ddamulira, known by the alias "Mr. Attitude," is a public figure whose life is guided by his faith and philanthropic work. His approach to life is a blend of personal discipline, community engagement, and a continuous pursuit of a positive impact.

In this interview, he offers a glimpse into his daily routines, personal values, and the philosophy that drives his unique lifestyle.

Q&A

Q: Can you walk us through a typical day in your life?

Ronald: My day starts early—usually around 5:30 AM. I take that time for prayer and reflection. I believe in starting the day with a clear mind and a thankful heart. From there, I dive into work, whether it’s community outreach, managing projects, or planning the next move. Evenings are for family, reading, or spending quiet time recharging.

Q: What does your ideal weekend look like?

Ronald: For me, an ideal weekend is peaceful and meaningful. I love visiting children’s homes or connecting with youth in the communities. It gives me purpose. But I also enjoy just relaxing, listening to music, or catching up with close friends over a good conversation.

Q: How do you maintain a healthy lifestyle?

Ronald: I keep it simple. I try to eat clean, stay active, and get enough rest. But health to me is also spiritual and emotional. I guard my peace, avoid unnecessary stress, and take time to check in with myself regularly.

Ronald Richard Ddamulira

Ronald Richard Ddamulira

Q: What’s your approach to self-care?

Ronald: Self-care is doing what keeps me grounded—prayer, reading, staying around people who speak life into me. I also take time to disconnect from noise, especially social media, when needed.

Q: How would you describe your personal fashion style?

Ronald: My style is confident but clean. I like clothes that speak for me before I even say a word. Whether casual or formal, I always aim to represent who I am—Mr. Attitude—with class and originality.

Q: What inspires the way you live your life?

Ronald: I’m inspired by my past, my faith, and the desire to make a difference. I’ve seen hardship, and I’ve seen miracles. That balance keeps me humble and focused. I live with the mindset that every day is a gift and an opportunity to impact someone’s life.

Q: What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Ronald: I enjoy listening to music, writing, and spending time with children. Their joy and innocence inspire me. I also love travelling and seeing new places—it opens my mind to fresh perspectives.

Q: How do you maintain relationships with friends and family?

Ronald: I’m intentional about it. Whether through a message, a visit, or a simple call—I keep the connection alive. I believe relationships need nurturing, just like any other part of life.

Q: What values guide your lifestyle?

Ronald: Integrity, faith, humility, and compassion. I try to live in a way that reflects these values, whether I’m in public or behind closed doors.

Q: What are your goals for the future when it comes to your lifestyle?

Ronald: I want to keep evolving. I dream of expanding my impact, especially through philanthropy—supporting more children, empowering youth, and building spaces that offer hope. But I also want to live slower, with more peace, and enjoy the beauty in everyday life.

