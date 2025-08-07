Values, Vision, and Vocation: Ronald Richard Ddamulira on his personal life

Ronald Richard Ddamulira, known by the alias "Mr. Attitude," is a public figure whose life is guided by his faith and philanthropic work. His approach to life is a blend of personal discipline, community engagement, and a continuous pursuit of a positive impact.

In this interview, he offers a glimpse into his daily routines, personal values, and the philosophy that drives his unique lifestyle.

Q&A

Q: Can you walk us through a typical day in your life?

Ronald: My day starts early—usually around 5:30 AM. I take that time for prayer and reflection. I believe in starting the day with a clear mind and a thankful heart. From there, I dive into work, whether it’s community outreach, managing projects, or planning the next move. Evenings are for family, reading, or spending quiet time recharging.

Q: What does your ideal weekend look like?

Ronald: For me, an ideal weekend is peaceful and meaningful. I love visiting children’s homes or connecting with youth in the communities. It gives me purpose. But I also enjoy just relaxing, listening to music, or catching up with close friends over a good conversation.

Q: How do you maintain a healthy lifestyle?

Ronald: I keep it simple. I try to eat clean, stay active, and get enough rest. But health to me is also spiritual and emotional. I guard my peace, avoid unnecessary stress, and take time to check in with myself regularly.

Q: What’s your approach to self-care?

Ronald: Self-care is doing what keeps me grounded—prayer, reading, staying around people who speak life into me. I also take time to disconnect from noise, especially social media, when needed.

Q: How would you describe your personal fashion style?

Ronald: My style is confident but clean. I like clothes that speak for me before I even say a word. Whether casual or formal, I always aim to represent who I am—Mr. Attitude—with class and originality.

Q: What inspires the way you live your life?

Ronald: I’m inspired by my past, my faith, and the desire to make a difference. I’ve seen hardship, and I’ve seen miracles. That balance keeps me humble and focused. I live with the mindset that every day is a gift and an opportunity to impact someone’s life.

Q: What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Ronald: I enjoy listening to music, writing, and spending time with children. Their joy and innocence inspire me. I also love travelling and seeing new places—it opens my mind to fresh perspectives.

Q: How do you maintain relationships with friends and family?

Ronald: I’m intentional about it. Whether through a message, a visit, or a simple call—I keep the connection alive. I believe relationships need nurturing, just like any other part of life.

Q: What values guide your lifestyle?

Ronald: Integrity, faith, humility, and compassion. I try to live in a way that reflects these values, whether I’m in public or behind closed doors.

Q: What are your goals for the future when it comes to your lifestyle?